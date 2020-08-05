A fired Westmoreland County Prison correctional officer waived his right to a preliminary hearing last week on charges he assaulted a handcuffed inmate at the Hempfield Township facility in April, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
Jeremy B. Lynn, 38, of Ligonier Township was charged by county detectives with official oppression and simple assault in connection with the alleged beating of James Mapp, 33, of Roswell, N.M. as he was being booked into the prison.
According to court documents, Manor Police reported the alleged assault on an inmate borough officers had just delivered to the Hempfield Township lockup on April 30, telling county detectives they had seen Mapp “repeatedly struck about his face and head,” by Lynn.
Manor officers transported Mapp to the Westmoreland County Prison after he was ordered held in lieu of $50,000 bond after being arraigned on charges of burglary, trespassing and criminal mischief. According to court documents, Manor Police Chief George Valmassoni and officer Justin Hall delivered Mapp to the prison around 3:45 p.m. and Mapp, while still handcuffed, objected to following the prison’s coronavirus policy by wearing a protective mask.
According to witnesses, Mapp was instructed to kneel on a bench in the prison’s booking area so his restraint belt and handcuffs could be removed and returned to Manor Police, but Mapp claimed “that he wouldn’t kneel for any man, only for God.”
Multiple corrections officers then took Mapp to the ground, and one of the guards, later identified as Lynn, struck Mapp “at least eight or nine times,” according to court documents.
Mapp was transported by ambulance to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg where he was treated for head injuries.
Prison officials turned over security videos to investigators, enabling detectives to identify Lynn as the officer striking Mapp while he was on the floor, according to Det. Ray Dupilka.
While being interviewed by investigators May 4, Mapp said the guards were telling him to stop resisting, but “Mapp acknowledged he was moving on the ground in an effort to avoid being struck by the corrections officers … because of the handcuffs and restraining belt, he was unable to defend or protect himself from the officer’s strikes.”
The Westmoreland County Prison Board voted to terminate Lynn’s employment days before the charges were filed.
Lynn’s attorney, Michael Ferguson, said Lynn has agreed in principle to a tentative plea agreement.
Mapp has filed a civil lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh against Lynn and five other unnamed prison guards seeking more than $225,000 in connection with the alleged assault.
