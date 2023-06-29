Firecracker Race

The annual 4th of July Celebration is rapidly approaching. Nothing is better than watching the parade, hot dogs on the grill, and fireworks. Speaking of fireworks, the Firecracker 5-mile Run and 2-mile Walk are scheduled for July 1 at 8:30 a.m. Racers will challenge themselves on a hilly course weaving around the hospital area. If running isn’t your thing, you can walk a flat 2-mile course and meet the runners for the awards ceremony for the top three males and females in eight age divisions. Winners will receive a $10 Valley Dairy Gift Card. After the race, head up to Unity Brewing for a well-deserved refreshment. To register visit runsignup.com/Race/PA/Latrobe/Latrobe4thofJuly.

