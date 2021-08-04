State police are advising residents in one Indiana County area to be sure to lock their vehicles at night and report any suspicious activity they see after the theft of three firearms from unlocked vehicles were reported recently.
State police at Indiana responded July 19 at 10:12 p.m. to a residence along Route 56 in Brush Valley Township for a report of a stolen firearm from an unlocked vehicle. According to the police, a 56-year-old male from Homer City reported that his Ruger .357 revolver was stolen from his vehicle, which he had left unlocked.
The following day at 9:40 p.m., a state trooper was dispatched to a different location along Route 56 for additional incidents where a Colt .357 revolver and a Smith & Wesson .38 special revolver were stolen — both from unlocked vehicles.
Anyone with information concerning these incidents or witnessing suspicious activity in their neighborhood is encouraged to immediately contact state police at 724-357-1960.
