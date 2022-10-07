Fire performance had ties to religion and rituals before it become an art.
One of the earliest mentions was in the first century at the Second Temple in Jerusalem where Jews celebrated the holy days of sukkot. In one of the ceremonies, dancers carried lit torches and it was written that Rabbi Simeon ben Gamaliel would toss and catch eight burning torches.
Ancient Aztecs dedicated fire dance performances to Xiuhbecuhtli, the god of fire. In Bali, the ritual Angel Dance originated in a trance to ward off witches. There are many other historical connections to fire dancers in Polynesia, Cuba, India and other places where modern dancers still perform for tourists.
In this area, a fire troupe called Flow N’at has been performing at weddings, parties, festivals and other events for the past 12 years.
“We started doing fire shows years ago at Ligonier Beach,” said troupe founder Becky Seigh of Ligonier Township. “We would book our friend’s band to play music while we performed and it really helped our fire and flow community to grow.”
On Oct. 23, they will be part of the 11 a.m. opening ceremonies of the Ligonier Witches Bike Brigade in Ligonier, an annual fundraiser for animal rescue groups. This year, the proceeds will benefit Helping Hearts Healing Tails based in Stahlstown and the Beth Luther Animal Fund. The fire troupe will close that event at 5 p.m. at the Fort Ligonier Post 734 VFW.
Seigh founded the group after seeing someone else perform.
“That’s what really got me into it,” she said. “I have always been a hula hooper and it was like the next level up. Of course, I wanted to try it when I saw it.”
There are now nearly 30 members, both women and men, and most of them are in their early 30s to mid-40s. They’re from this region, and also Pittsburgh, Johnstown, West Virginia and towns in between. Some have backgrounds in gymnastics, dance or being a majorette. Others have no previous performance or athletic experience.
“We are open to basically anyone who would like to spin fire with us,” Seigh said. “If they have the experience, the knowledge and the safety that comes with it, they can perform with us. We are fully insured as a group.”
There are many different types of fire performances, from jugglers, fire eaters, rituals, traditional fire shows and even belly dancing with fire. The flow artists (like Flow N’at) specialize in props.
“We use 15 different props, like hula hoops, poi, staffs, batons, wands, fire fans, devil sticks, palm torches, rope darts, and we even have a fire umbrella,” Seigh said.
The props are equipped with Kevlar and wicks that are soaked in fuel and lighted for the shows. The performers dance, spin and do other movements that make the props twirl and move with them. They perform to music or drums, and recently were accompanied by an accordion.
“It’s hard to explain, and it’s really something you have to see,” Seigh said about the shows.
The performers minimize risk by dressing in natural fibers like cotton, leather and wool that, unlike synthetic materials, won’t stick to the skin if they catch fire. The costumes don’t have loose parts, either. Performers pull their hair tight against their heads, and might even wet their hair before they handle the fire.
“It’s a lot safer than people think,” she said. “We watch out for each other, and there’s always someone sitting with towels and a fire extinguisher. If something happens, we are ready for it. I have never seen anybody burned in the 12 or 13 years of doing this, but we understand the dangers. That’s why we’re insured.”
Seigh is a hula hoop hobbyist and makes her own hula hoops that she sells at farmers markets. The hoops and the sounds they make, she said, are very calming.
“Then there’s something about being inside the fire that’s very meditative,” she said. “It’s fun. It’s slightly dangerous but fun and there’s a little bit of an adrenaline rush. But for the most part, it can be relaxing. Some people can write poetry or paint paintings, but I would rather go out there and move. I express myself through movement.”
This is the first year that Tina Moore of Bovard will be performing with Flow N’at, but she’s been practicing a lot longer.
“I originally saw someone hula hooping at the concerts in the park in Greensburg, and I never saw anything like that before,” she said. “It was so graceful. I later met Becky at a market in Ligonier and she invited me to go see one of her shows at Ligonier Beach. That’s the first time I saw a fire show and it was beautiful. I said that I was going to do that.”
She practiced for five years without fire until she felt comfortable enough to light the props. Her favorite is the poi, which originated with the Maori people of New Zealand who developed a number of fire props. “Poi” is a Maori word meaning “ball on a string.”
“I was terrified,” Moore said about the first time she worked with fire. “It was scary. Why do I do it? It’s an expression of yourself, like dancing. And it’s not something that everyone else does.”
Flow N’at performs year-round. Find them on Facebook for their schedule and other information.
