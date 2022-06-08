Fire crews from Derry Borough and the surrounding area responded to a structure fire Tuesday evening at the end of West 2nd Avenue.
The former Ralph Smith and Son building has sat abandoned for quite some time, according to residents who spoke with The Bulletin.
Westmoreland County 911 received a phone call at 8:19 p.m. Moments later, Derry Volunteer Fire Company Chief Joshua Campbell was on scene radioing to crews where to go.
Responding to the fire along with Company 41 were Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department, Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department, Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Company No. 2 and Mutual Aid EMS.
Shortly after fire crews arrived on scene, the fire spread outside at least 25 yards from the rear of the building. While no structures are behind the building, there are a few trees in a field.
About an hour into fighting the fire, rain, mist from the hoses and smoke reduced visibility to practically zero for the firefighters. By 9:45 p.m. most of the fire had been controlled by crews who continued to douse the building and rear field with water to combat flare-ups.
Before the fire engulfed the building, a few 55-gallon drums could be seen inside the front of the building. What may have been in them, if anything at all, is unknown at this time.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. In front of the building before fire crews arrived, at least two partially burnt magazines were found.
Fire crews were still battling the fire as The Bulletin went to print. This story will be updated with more details once they are made available.
