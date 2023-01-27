Ten years ago, the St. Vincent College and Archabbey community marked the 50th anniversary of a devastating fire on campus with the release of a DVD, media coverage and a gathering that recognized the firefighters and community members who responded to the tragedy.
The fire happened Jan. 28, 1963.
There will be no major events Saturday, Jan. 28, to mark the 60th anniversary. Instead, there will be acknowledgement at the regular morning Mass, then the Rev. Warren Murrman, OSB, will be meeting with novices to show them the DVD, “Fire and Ice,” that features films taken during the blaze.
“He will be doing this so that this history is passed on to our junior monks,” Brother Norman Hipps, OSB, said.
Back then, the semester ended after Christmas, so students on the campus outside Latrobe were on break when the fire erupted. Brother Norman was a sophomore in the scholasticate that was on track for entering the seminary. He would later join the college faculty in the math department, serve as academic dean and provost, and as the college president. He is now a semi-retired professor of mathematics and teaches two classes.
Brother Norman, who lived in Carrolltown, was spending his break with his brother, a graduate student in Pittsburgh.
“One of my classmates called me and said, ‘Turn the TV on, St. Vincent’s is on fire,’” he told the Bulletin.
The 2013 winter issue of Saint Vincent Magazine carried an extensive article about the fire. In it, author Jerome Oetgen, who has written extensively about the history of St. Vincent College, noted that at about 8:20 a.m., sophomore Ronald Palenski of Alexandria, Virginia, saw smoke and asked Frater Colman (Charles) McFadden if there was a chimney in the biology lab that adjoined Benedict Hall. There wasn’t.
At about the same time, the Rev. Louis Sedlacko, headmaster of the prep school, announced over the loudspeaker that all students were to take their heaviest jackets and immediately head for the Sportsman’s Hall activities center.
Meanwhile, monks were scurrying around some of the buildings trying to put out the blaze with fire extinguishers. But by then, it was out of control.
Latrobe Fire Chief Earl Dalton got the call at 8:20 a.m. While en route to St. Vincent campus, he called for backup assistance from the Greensburg Fire Department and requested that local businesses release their volunteer firefighters so that they could head to the campus.
Oetgen noted that a blizzard had just passed over the area and the temperature was 10 degrees below zero. Water froze to a trickle in the fire hoses, and pumper trucks were sent down to the archabbey reservoir where firefighters had to cut through thick ice.
About 30 fire companies responded from Latrobe, Greensburg, South Greensburg, Southwest Greensburg, Crabtree, Bovard, Derry, Dry Ridge, Ligonier and Ligonier Township, Lloydsville, New Alexandria, Jeannette, Mount Pleasant and other nearby towns. Dalton was in charge and Greensburg Fire Chief Ed Hutchinson also played a key role.
The Rev. Marcian Kornides, pastor of St. Vincent Parish, showed the firefighters how to get to the choir chapel where they could keep the blaze out of the church. That move was credited with saving the basilica, which sustained water damage. Vestments and other things stored in the basement were saved, too.
The fire moved in all directions, a pattern that was described as “a perfect H in the double quadrangle.”
“The student chapel that was adjacent to the bell tower got wiped out,” Brother Norman said. “Seven buildings were affected by this fire and two and a half got wiped out.”
The Rev. Maximilian Duman, then president of the college, and the Rev. Edward Wenstrup, former head of the biology department, lost a lifetime of work. Other biology collections and labs went up in flames, too.
The firefighters were exhausted. Dalton kept the Latrobe departments on site and set up a schedule for other departments to relieve them in shifts. Some of the local volunteers had been battling the fire for 15 hours, and it continued to burn through early Tuesday.
Many people of the community responded in different ways. The Salvation Army and private citizens brought food, and the Red Cross was also called out to the disaster.
For a while, no one could find the Rev. Fintan Shoniker, the director of libraries, and it was feared that he had not escaped in time. But he showed up for the evening meal. Although part of the Benedictine complex was on fire, the survivors still had to eat, and they continued with their prayers safely away from the burning buildings. As it turned out, Oetgen wrote, the priest had left early in the morning before the fire started to help raise money for a college alumnus, Lawrence Gerthoffer, who lost his family home to a fire two weeks before.
The buildings that still stood and the ones that were in ruins were covered in several inches of ice from the freezing water. Miraculously, there were no deaths nor serious injuries. The students and faculty had escaped, but a couple of the firefighters suffered minor injuries.
A week later, students were back on campus in makeshift housing in every available space.
“There were about 20 of us in the scholasticate and 12 of us were in six sets of bunk beds in an office,” Brother Norman said. “They scrambled for ways for students to come and live on campus and they found alternate spaces for classrooms.”
Seton Hill College in Greensburg opened its labs to St. Vincent’s biology students.
The monks who lost their quarters were spread out in other buildings. Some of them had escaped with only the clothes they were wearing.
The fire was determined to have been caused by faulty wiring. Damages were estimated at about $2 million and it took years to rebuild. New designs and architecture opened up the space and allowed for continued growth.
Many of the monks and students who were there at the time of the fire have passed away, but there are many left who still have those memories.
“This happened 60 years ago, and there have been times when I’ve smelled smoke, and I’ve been reminded of what it was like when we returned,” Brother Norman said.
