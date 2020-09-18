A Unity Township couple was displaced after fire destroyed a mobile home Sept. 12 on Dos Drive a few hundred feet from Marguerite Volunteer Fire Department.
Firefighters from Marguerite, Trauger, Pleasant Unity, Youngstown, Whitney-Hostetter, Mutual, Greensburg, Lloydsville, Crabtree and Dry Ridge were activated in response to the blaze just after 1 p.m., according to the Westmoreland PA 911 Notifications Facebook page.
Marguerite fire Chief Scot Graham told the Tribune-Review the mobile home was engulfed in flames from the underside and floor when firefighters arrived.
State police fire marshals are investigating the cause of the blaze.
Richard Stewart told the newspaper his mother, Debra Stewart, and family members were sitting outside the home when black smoke began pouring from the bottom of the mobile home. They attempted to help a pet cat inside the home escape, but flames and heat made it impossible. No people were injured in the fire.
Firefighters had the blaze under control in about 20 minutes, according to Graham.
Richard Stewart said his mother and father, also named Richard, will stay with family members in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.