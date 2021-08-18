Fire chief: Dainty Pastry fire ruled accidental

The fire that consumed the iconic Dainty Pastry Shoppe in Latrobe on Thursday, Aug. 12, has been ruled accidental, according to Latrobe Fire Chief John Brasile. He said the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal determined that a lightning strike at the corner of the building started the blaze.
The area was struck by strong thunderstorms Thursday night. A member of the Colaianne family that owns the bakery — David Colaianne, who lives in an apartment above the business — reported hearing a “big bang” before the fire, according to Brasile.
No injuries were reported, although David Colaianne was displaced from his home by the resulting damage.
The fire reportedly broke out before 9:30 p.m. and spread quickly, leading to a near-total loss, Brasile previously told the Bulletin. Firefighters had it under control in about an hour, but they remained on scene for several hours.
Dainty Pastry is nearing its 75th anniversary. The Colaianne family, in a post on the bakery’s Facebook page, said the incident left the family “shocked and devastated.”
“Although we are unsure of what the near future looks like for the bakery, we are certain of a few things. First, we know that the firefighters, police and medical professionals showed incredible courage and skill. Firefighters from Latrobe and the surrounding areas showed up quickly and immediately took control of the flames. They also managed to salvage some cherished family photos that no insurance money could have replaced,” the post said.
“Second, we know we are resilient. Our bakery has been opened for 74 years. We’ve faced many obstacles, and we’ve bounced forward from each of them. Despite the fire damage, the bakery is still standing, and we plan to continue to stand as a pillar of the Latrobe community in whatever way we can.
“Our doors will be closed for now. We’ll need time, and we may need some help. We’ll keep you updated on what we need. For now, we are simply grateful to be part of a community that has never wavered in their support.”
