Latrobe’s fire chief now suspects a string of recent fires within the city may be connected.
“I think we’ve got a fire bug,” said Chief John Brasile. “That’s more than a coincidence now.”
Since a vandal set fire to an equipment shed at Legion-Keener Park on April 19, Brasile said there have been three additional suspicious blazes in Latrobe.
On May 16, Brasile responded to Harrison Avenue near Creekside Park Walking for a trash receptacle “that was burned up.”
“I didn’t think too much about it because of the cigarette butts, but (Sunday) kind of took a different turn of events,” he said.
Latrobe council member Gerald Baldonieri was running early Sunday morning at Legion-Keener when he came across a smoldering trash can. He reported the fire to Brasile that morning.
“It was one of those large 55 gallon blue drums — completely burned up,” Brasile said.
Brasile spoke to Latrobe-GLSD Director Craig Shevchik, who said the fire started around 6:05 a.m., based on surveillance footage.
About an hour later, Brasile said there was an incident involving a fire near Rite Aid along the Norfolk Southern Railway tracks.
“You could see they intentionally piled leaves and some plastic bottles, some garbage and they lit that,” Brasile said. “So, I’m thinking, ‘Oh boy’ … The wheels start turning that these all kind of add up.”
The Latrobe Police Department is aware of these fires and is investigating, according to Brasile.
Mayor Rosie Wolford is asking all residents to be vigilant.
“If you see something, say something … Call 911,” she said.
While damages have been minimal at this point — except for Latrobe Little League’s shed, which resulted in about $4,000 in losses — Brasile is worried that the fires could get bigger.
“My fear is they start small and then they’re not getting enough excitement and things get a little larger,” he said. “My concern is I hope these don’t turn into bigger incidents.”
He noted that the incidents all seem to be occurring over the weekend.
The Latrobe Police Department said an anonymous donor is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible vandalizing the little league’s shed.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Latrobe Police Department at 724-537-5526.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.