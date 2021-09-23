The 11th Annual Fred Rogers Fine Arts Juried Exhibition at Latrobe Art Center is the first juried show since Michael Tusay came on as the gallery’s executive director in January.
“I was completely blown away by the level of talent and the hard work these artists put into the pieces,” he said. “About 200 works were submitted. Almost all of them are from western Pennsylvania, and 60 were accepted into the show. I was really excited to have some larger 3-D pieces included.”
This is the final week to see the exhibit that’s hanging until Sept. 30.
Artist Patrick Lee of Pittsburgh judged the show. A graduate of Edinboro University, his work has appeared in galleries across the United States and have won numerous awards.
He selected “Late Night Drizzle on Dolphy Road” by Joseph Ryznar of Lower Burrell as Best of Show. The painting depicts a glistening asphalt road glowing under a street light.
Deborah Walker of Monroeville received the Mister Fred Rogers Award of Distinction for her Impressionistic painting “Pennsylvania Farmland.” The Ned J. Nakles Award for Excellence in Oil/Acrylic went to Robert Huckestein of Pittsburgh for the finely detailed “Glass and Tin,” a still life of tin containers and marbles reflected on a table.
There were six Awards of Merit. Eileen Stoner was recognized for “Goose Head Study,” and Becky Mormack won for “Barn With History,” a collection of wooden farm buildings. Both artists are from Latrobe. Eileen Yeager of Murrysville was recognized for her black and white piece depicting Adam and Eve, “The Core of the Matter.” Margie Jenke of Ligonier won for “Evening Mist.” Paul Sirofchuck of Ligonier won for his wooden creation “Emergence II,” and Cheryl Cochran of Greensburg was recognized for her black and white “The Heeling.”
“I am proud of all of our winners,” Tusay said.
There are many other pieces of note, and some artists had more than one juried into the show. Almost all of the winners had two or more.
Mary Ellen Raneri of Latrobe, known for her watercolors, has three hanging in the exhibit. One is “Dragonflies on Twin Lakes.” The other two are tributes to her parents. “After His Death, I Eat Hotdogs on the Boardwalk With Dad” is a bright scene of a little girl and her father walking past boardwalk attractions. “Mom’s Blueberry Morning” is a still life of a pitcher, mixing bowl, fresh blueberries and a vase of daisies. It’s a remembrance of Raneri’s late mother, Lucy Pollock, who created memories in the kitchen when Raneri was growing up. At nearly 98 years old, she had an international following of her Facebook program, “Baking With Lucy.”
Debi Byham, who retired from teaching art in the Greater Latrobe School District, is showing a nostalgic painting of a woman wearing a big hat, seated with flowers by a window.
The show includes many different styles and media, with floral mosaics, abstract and whimsical art, photographs, and more. All them can be seen on latrobeartcenter.org.
Each year, students from Greater Latrobe Senior High School select paintings from this show for consideration in their student-owned art collection. The selections, which will also come from other art shows, were to be presented in November at their annual gala. However, the gala, sponsored by the GLSD Art Conservation Trust, has been canceled because of rising COVID-19 numbers.
Students from the junior high school and elementary schools also select pieces for their collections.
The Latrobe Art Center, located at 819 Ligonier St., is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
