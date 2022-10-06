It’s almost time. With Fort Ligonier Days now less than two weeks away, event committee members, the police and Fort Ligonier are busy making final preparations for the biggest weekend of the year in Ligonier.
At the annual Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce Business @ Breakfast that focuses on the event, merchants heard from members of the committee on some of the things that are different about the festival.
One of the biggest changes is the addition of a second entertainment stage, the Mack Darr Stage on West Main Street, featuring local musical acts. In addition, Aumer’s Sausage, a popular food vendor, will be in a new location, in front of Mack M. Darr Co. Inc.
As always, the main stage will be located at the bandstand.
Also, at the bandstand, the committee will be operating a photo booth, where guests can get their picture taken with the backdrop of the Heritage United Methodist Church, which is also offering pancake breakfast Friday and Saturday. According to Jack McDowell, chairman of the committee, the photo booth, along with some other new ideas, came from six new committee members, local high school students, who provided a fresh, younger perspective on plans for the festival weekend.
The parade, which is always one of the popular attractions, was also discussed.
“It’s one of the reasons people come to town for this,” said McDowell.
After COVID-19 restrictions loosened, Tom Stablein, co-chair of the committee, said the parade was able to be shortened up by an hour or so. This was necessary not only for financial constraints, but also because of the amount of volunteers available to help during the parade.
“I think we got confused between quality and quantity,” said Stablein. “It just got too long.”
At its lengthiest, the parade was over two hours long and now it hovers around 90 minutes, he said.
Last year, Stablein said he received so any compliments and he expects it will be as well received this year.
Another change for this year’s festival is the relocation of the wine tasting, which is going to be held on the grounds of Holy Trinity Church. The area will have wine from nine different wineries that attendees can sample. In addition, several distilleries have been added to “Distillery Row” in Mellon Park.
Both the parade and alcohol are two areas of safety concerns that are always two of the top priorities, not only for the festival committee, but the local police, who are out in full force enforcing borough ordinances during the festival.
According to Ligonier Valley Police Chief John Berger, much of the enforcement in place you won’t see as they will be in plain clothes, but he said they are there for safety.
“We do need to keep control of the (alcohol) situation,” he said.
“We’re not going to pick on anyone, but we are just trying to keep everyone safe,” said Berger, who said this is his 29th festival, he believes.
Berger said the police will have the old borough police station manned during the event until midnight.
Down at the fort, they are dealing with other concerns.
“We’re not about alcohol down here, we’re about bread,” joked Julie Donovan, director of marketing and public relations at Fort Ligonier.
Donovan was referring to special guest Justin Cherry, baker in residence from Mount Vernon, who will be set up in front of the fort, baking multi-grain bread in a 5-zfeet deep authentic clay bee hive oven. The bread can be purchased by the loaf or slice and often sells out.
In addition, Donovan reminded those who may question the logic of a festival in the middle of fall the historic significance of the festival date. The festival is traditionally held the second weekend of October, despite the chance of cold, rainy or even snowy weather, because that is nearest to the date of the battle, Oct. 12.
At the fort during Fort Ligonier Days, 10-12 reenactors will be there Friday portraying Gen. John Forbes’ forces and approximately 200 will be there Saturday and Sunday portraying both the British and French sides with reenactments planned for 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday.
McDowell said the three things the festival has plenty of are supporters, contributors and critics. He asked merchants who hear rumors, whether they hear it in person or on social media, to come to the source, the committee. Often the rumors spread are inaccurate. A phone line dedicated to the committee is available at 724-238-3680. He encouraged anyone with problems or questions to call the line to get the actual information.
