Visitors can take home a piece of history from the final Antiques & Collectibles Sale of the 2020 season held outdoors at Historic Hanna’s Town on Sunday, Oct. 11.
The longstanding community tradition is enjoyed by those who appreciate antiques and unique treasures. The market continues from 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning through early afternoon, although many vendors are set up by 1 p.m. Saturday and sell that afternoon.
There is parking on site; admission is $3 per car. Parking revenues are divided equally between the Salem Township Volunteer Fire Dept. No. 2 (Forbes Road) and the Westmoreland Historical Society (WHS).
COVID-19 guidelines are in place. Attendees are expected to wear masks and social distance. One-way pedestrian traffic is identified at the end of each road, and hand sanitizer is located in all portable toilets and at the WHS tent.
“It’s been a very difficult year due to COVID-19, and antique dealers have had few chances to show and sell their things in-person,” WHS executive director Lisa Hays said.
“I am hopeful this outdoor event will give buyers and sellers a safe and enjoyable opportunity to meet for mutually beneficial exchanges.”
The public is encouraged to come and take advantage of the bargains, enjoy fair-style food — at the picnic tables or to take home — and support local history preservation as well as a local fire department.
The WHS uses its share of the proceeds for education and preservation projects in Westmoreland County, including Historic Hanna’s Town, a Revolutionary War period settlement and site of the first English courts west of the Allegheny Mountains. Historic Hanna’s Town is located at 809 Forbes Trail Road near its intersection with Route 119, 3 miles north of Greensburg.
For additional information, call 724-836-1800 or visit www.westmorelandhistory.org.
