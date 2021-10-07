Historic Hanna’s Town in Hempfield Township will host the 2021 season’s last Antiques & Collectibles Sale on Sunday, Oct. 10. The sale will be held rain or shine.
“The 2021 season of Antiques & Collectibles has been a rainy one with three out of the five sales heavily subdued because of weather or the weather forecast,” Westmoreland Historical Society Executive Director Lisa Hays said.
“Antique dealers have had fewer chances to show and sell their things ‘in person,’ so I am hopeful the October event will give buyers and sellers a good opportunity to meet for mutually beneficial exchanges.”
The gate opens at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, and the market continues through early afternoon although some vendors are set up and selling by 1 p.m. Saturday.
There is parking on site for $3 per car with no additional admission fee.
Parking revenues are divided equally between the Forbes Road Volunteer Fire Department and the Westmoreland Historical Society, which manages Historic Hanna’s Town for Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation.
Dealer fees benefit the Westmoreland Historical Society’s history preservation and education projects.
Dealers are welcome; please call for guidelines.
For more information, call 724-836-1800 or visit www.westmorelandhistory.org.
