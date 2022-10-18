Growing up, Donald “DJ” Skovira’s family relied on food donations through the local food bank to put food on the table.
“There was a time where all our food either came from our garden or the food bank,” DJ said.
Today, DJ and the gaming group he runs, Westmoreland Gamers Guild, is giving back with its annual food drive benefiting the Westmoreland County Food Bank.
This is the third year the Westmoreland Gamers Guild has held the food drive which has been quite successful in the past. During the first year, the group filled the bed of a pickup truck with food donations. Last year, DJ had to make two trips with his Subaru filled up.
Although he’s not kept track of the exact number of canned goods and other nonperishable food items, the group pushes to grow the amount of donations every year, DJ said.
“We try to get bigger every year and hopefully this year we will have three cars full of donations to drop off,” he said.
The food drive started back in 2019 when DJ and members of the group were discussing ideas for a charity event. DJ thought back to his childhood for inspiration.
“When you’re a real little kid, your family goes and picks up a box of food,” DJ said. “You don’t think about it, where that comes from.”
According to its website, the Westmoreland County Food Bank helps more than 7,000 families a month. Last year, the food bank distributed 5.4 million pounds of food to those facing food insecurity.
Each year, the Westmoreland Gamers Guild, which was created to bring together enthusiasts of board and card games, role-playing games and tabletop miniature battles, uses its hobbies to generate donations.
This year, DJ and the Westmoreland Gamers Guild hosted a Bolt Action tabletop wargame beginner’s tournament Oct. 15 at the group’s informal home base, SCG Latrobe.
Bolt Action is a tactical World War II game where two players build a small force from the countries involved and fight it out over mock battlefields. It was selected for this year’s event due to its simple rule set and the increased interest among gamers in the community.
Entry to the event was $10 worth of food donations, a cheap price compared to typical tournament entry fees that can be as high as $50 per player.
Everyone was welcome to play and learn the game system as the Westmoreland Gamers Guild provided everything needed to play including an army, rules of the game and game boards with high quality terrain pieces. DJ was on hand to help with explaining the rules and provide advice to newer players.
For many players, like Ariane Autore of Latrobe, this was their first time trying out the game at this scale.
“I saw the event and it seemed like it would be fun to try out,” Ariane said.
Sean Hribao, who has played a few different tabletop wargames in the past, said using games to raise donations for the food bank is a “win-win” for the community and Westmoreland Gamers Guild.
“There’s prize support and you get to learn the game on above-average tables,” Sean said. “And you get an army to start with, you don’t need to have anything, there’s no downside.”
At the start of the event, DJ already had two boxes full of donations.
The Westmoreland Gamers Guild 3rd Annual Food Drive runs until Oct. 31. Food donations can be dropped off at SCG Latrobe located in the Latrobe 30 Shoppes and Fort Ligonier Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 734 in Ligonier.
“Everything donated is appreciated,” DJ said. “It feels good to give back and events like this benefit the (Westmoreland County) community as a whole and the gaming community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.