The community of Ligonier is known for its small-town charm and aesthetically pleasing scenery. During this time of year, Ligonier gets slowly transformed into what some may call a “Hallmark” town with Christmas decorations and festive shop windows. Coming up on its 39th celebration, the Festival of Lights is nothing short of spectacular. The annual Christmas tradition is put on by the Ligonier Valley Historical Society and Compass Inn Museum.

Toast to the Trees is the preview party to kick off the 39th festival. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in the Town Hall Community Room, the gala and auction raise funds to support ongoing educational programming, archaeological studies and preservation initiatives for the Compass Inn Museum. This festive night features hors d’oeuvres by Carol & Dave’s Roadhouse and a special holiday libation served by guest bartenders Colleen and Ron McDowell of The Road Toad.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.