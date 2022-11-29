The community of Ligonier is known for its small-town charm and aesthetically pleasing scenery. During this time of year, Ligonier gets slowly transformed into what some may call a “Hallmark” town with Christmas decorations and festive shop windows. Coming up on its 39th celebration, the Festival of Lights is nothing short of spectacular. The annual Christmas tradition is put on by the Ligonier Valley Historical Society and Compass Inn Museum.
Toast to the Trees is the preview party to kick off the 39th festival. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in the Town Hall Community Room, the gala and auction raise funds to support ongoing educational programming, archaeological studies and preservation initiatives for the Compass Inn Museum. This festive night features hors d’oeuvres by Carol & Dave’s Roadhouse and a special holiday libation served by guest bartenders Colleen and Ron McDowell of The Road Toad.
“If you haven’t attended this event in the past, Toast to the Trees is an opportunity for you to admire and purchase the stunning hand-crafted decorative displays. The Community Room in Ligonier Town Hall becomes adorned with countless twinkling lights and a gorgeous array of beautiful Christmas trees, wreaths, garlands, and other magnificent holiday decorations that will fascinate and amaze you. Festival of Lights is one of our fundraisers to support the work we do to preserve the heritage and history of the Ligonier Valley for present and future generations through the operation of Compass Inn Museum and other programming at the historical society,” remarked Theresa Gay Rohall, executive director of Ligonier Valley Historical Society.
The Festival of Lights began 39 years ago when the Ligonier Valley Historical Society wanted to make a dream a reality with an event to light up Ligonier. Rohall has been involved with the Festival of Lights for nine years.
“It takes an army to put on the festival,” said Rohall.
This year’s theme is “Babes in Toyland” which is a 1960s Disney movie. The Town Hall Community Room will be decorated with wreaths, trees, and various handmade ornaments all designed by the people of Ligonier. For the past six years, the Festival of Lights has had a theme. About 40 decorations will be displayed all around the festival, according to the theme.
Ligonier’s famous “Henrietta the Hippopotamus” in her pretty pink tutu from the former Conte Design Lifestyle Gallery on the Diamond will make an appearance at this year’s festival as well.
To go along with the “Babes in Toyland” theme, several of the items setting the stage throughout the festival will be available for bidding as part of the silent auction. These Christmas-themed items include a Bachman “The Night Before Christmas” large-scale steam locomotive train, a ballerina silhouette, a red Town & Country wooden Radio Flyer wagon and a Victorian-style Christmas dollhouse handmade by a Ligonier resident.
“We couldn’t have the festival without them,” exclaimed Rohall, referring to the committee who helps bring the festival together.
Fifteen people are on the committee, and each year they continue to amaze the town with the talent represented. One of this year’s contributors is Dawn Szalay. She can be found at either Quacked Glass Studio or Songs of Sixpence, which are both owned and operated by her and her husband, Ben. This is Szalay’s first year on the committee and she is excited to contribute to the Festival of Lights.
“I have tons of support from family to contribute to the committee,” says Szalay.
Another contributor to the festival is April Kinzler, who works at Paws on Main pet boutique. Every year she donates a tree or wreath with her own personal twist. This year she is creating a “Little Ligonier” tree, which will reflect the merchants, schools, events and landmarks around town; she even has the star as the bandstand on the Diamond. Kinzler also contributes by helping to assemble a basket from Paws on Main.
Tickets for Toast to the Trees gala and auction are $65 per person for LVHS members and $70 per person for non-members. Proceeds will benefit new and ongoing educational programming, archaeological studies, and preservation initiatives for Compass Inn Museum.
Sponsorships are also available for this event. Sponsor level names are types of coaches that traveled through Laughlintown in the early 19th century and include:
- $1,000+ — “Concord Coach” includes 8 reservations
- $750 — “Mountain Coach” includes 6 reservations
- $500 — “Mail Coach” includes 4 reservations
- $250 — “Celerity Wagon includes 2 reservations.
If you cannot make it to the Toast to the Trees, the Festival of Lights never falls short of wowing the community with its exquisite displays. This year, the Festival of Lights will run from Saturday, Dec. 3, until Tuesday, Dec. 6, running from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.
Tickets for the Festival of Lights are $1 for children 5-12, and $5 for adults. Children 4 and under get in free. Call 724-238-6818 for more information or visit www.compassinn.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.