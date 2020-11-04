Following a challenging season plagued by pandemic restrictions and limited operations, Idlewild & SoakZone plans to reopen in 2021 without three of its longtime attractions, including the Ferris wheel.
The park announced Tuesday it would retire the Ferris wheel in Olde Idlewild, the kiddie Rainbow Wheel in Raccoon Lagoon and the Bubbling Springs ball pit in Jumpin’ Jungle.
“The attractions that are being retired from the Idlewild lineup are much loved by our guests and team members alike. However, age, maintenance and operational requirements, capacity levels and the effects of COVID-19 on business operations were all considered,” Idlewild director of marketing Jeff Croushore explained via email.
“While difficult decisions, we believe they are best for the short- and long-term future of Idlewild, and we look forward to adding new attractions in the future. While it is too early to announce when and what may come to Idlewild, our guests can be assured that the attractions will appeal to all generations of the family,” Croushore added.
The Ferris wheel is one of two twin Eli Bridge Company BIG ELI No. 16 wheels originally installed in 1959 at Kennywood, Idlewild’s now sister park in West Mifflin. It joined the Ligonier Township park’s family of rides in 1984, after the Kennywood Park Corp. bought Idlewild from the Macdonald family the previous year. It was Idlewild’s second Ferris wheel, added about 40 years after a concession agreement for its first one was discontinued during the park’s World War II closure. Most Idlewild visitors will remember its 16 cars rotating near the Hillside Theatre, but it was first located along the Loyalhanna Creek.
The smaller six-car Rainbow Wheel — added in 1952 — remained a colorful focal point in Idlewild’s Kiddie Land after the area was relocated across the creek in 1990 and redesigned as the current Raccoon Lagoon.
The Bubbling Springs ball pit was also a popular fixture in the interactive Jumpin’ Jungle area, added in 1983 to connect Idlewild and the neighboring Story Book Forest, which were consolidated into one park after the Kennywood/Idlewild purchase.
Kennywood likewise announced it would be removing four classic rides — Paratrooper, Bayern Kurve, Volcano and Kangaroo — the latter the only flat ride of its kind operating at an amusement park, until now.
The loss of Idlewild’s main Ferris wheel means neither Greater-Pittsburgh-area park will have an adult example of a ride that was invented in this region. Pittsburgh civil engineer George Washington Gale Ferris Jr. designed and built the original Ferris Wheel for the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago.
Many comments on both parks’ Facebook page announcements were negative, with fans disappointed and perplexed about the decision to remove these rides given the long histories of Idlewild and Kennywood as family-friendly parks with classic amusements.
“At Idlewild & SoakZone, part of our evolution over the last 143 years has been a continuous examination of the sustainability, capacity and popularity of our attraction lineup,” the park’s social media post said, explaining that the removal of the Ferris wheels and ball pit was part of that process.
Idlewild, noted as Pennsylvania’s oldest operating amusement park, endured a shortened season in 2020, after statewide pandemic regulations delayed the park’s opening until July and it closed after Labor Day. The park implemented health and safety precautions, including limiting the daily number of guests, requiring masks and social distancing, and canceling special events and entertainment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.