This most recent soccer season was a special one for the Ferraro family.
The late Jerry Ferraro was involved with the sport he loved for more than 40 years, so he tried to instill an appreciation for soccer in his daughter, Peyton.
When she decided to play for the Greater Latrobe junior high girls soccer team this fall, her father, naturally was very excited.
“He never forced her (to play), but he always encouraged her,” said Georgie Ferraro, the mother of the late Jerry Ferraro, 49, who died of cancer this past Tuesday, Oct. 20.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Pamela L. (Galbraith) Ferraro of Latrobe and their daughter.
Georgie said this season was “very much so” a special one, as she and her husband, Fred, were brought on board to help coach the Little Lady Wildcats soccer team, while Jerry was able to watch his daughter play the sport he loved from the sidelines.
“Jerry got to every game that he could possibly get to,” Georgie said.
Fred and Georgie of Washington Township were asked to help train the team’s goalie, Maddie Munchinski, who was brand-new to the sport. The couple brought decades of coaching experience to the Little Lady Wildcats, having been involved with programs at Greater Latrobe, Kiski Area, Riverview, Penns Forest and others.
Greater Latrobe head coach Julie McLuckie met with Jerry and his wife at their home ahead of the season when Peyton — who took a few years off from playing soccer — considered picking the sport back up.
“Peyton was interested in getting back into soccer, and Jerry was really excited that she wanted to play, but she was really skeptical about it,” McLuckie said.
When McLuckie mentioned to the Ferraros that the team was going to feature a goalie who never played before, Jerry suggested, “Well, why don’t we ask my mom and dad to help you?”
The first-year head coach loved the idea, and around that same time, Peyton decided that she’d go out for the team.
“It was very obvious that (Jerry) was extremely excited, but he was trying to hide it because he wanted Peyton to make her own decision and not play because she knew her dad wanted her to,” McLuckie said.
Peyton’s grandparents began attending practices to help Munchinski, who also plays basketball and softball, learn the basics of goalkeeping. Fred and Georgie attended every single practice and game “out of the goodness of their hearts,” McLuckie said. They did drills each practice with the young goalie to help her learn the fundamentals of diving, catching and positioning.
Greater Latrobe finished with an 8-1-1 record, and Fred and Georgie both spoke highly of the team’s togetherness.
“This was just a great team,” Georgie said. “They all encouraged one another, worked well together and praised one another.
“Jerry was very happy to see that, because he felt like Peyton for once was on a team that she really was getting things out of and she started to produce.”
Fred’s knowledge of goalkeeping dates back to his days playing the position while he was growing up in Italy. He moved to the United States in 1957 when he was 13 years old.
“Years ago when I played football (in the U.S.),” Fred fondly recalled, “the coach at the end of practice used to split the guys up and we would play soccer. And I got a lot of black- and blue-shins because they didn’t know how to play. That was in the late ‘60s.”
Fred grew up in Sharpsburg, while Georgie hails from Verona. But wherever they moved, Fred and Georgie brought their love of soccer and willingness to teach the game with them.
When the family moved to Kiski Area in the late 1970s, Fred and Georgie got involved with the district’s soccer program. Georgie even helped start Kiski Area’s first-ever junior high soccer team — which Jerry assisted the year after he graduated.
Jerry played for Kiski Area’s inaugural co-ed varsity soccer team in 1989 and was named team MVP. Before that, he played recreationally for Riverview and Plum.
His parents fondly remember their son’s first goal, which is their favorite memory of his youth soccer days.
“He was playing sweeper — at the time they were playing with a diamond defense — he kicked that ball so high into the air that it went inside the net, and the young goalkeeper couldn’t catch it,” Fred said. “He was so happy about that.” Georgie recalls that her son “just let it go,” adding that it was probably Jerry’s first-ever goal. “That’s why I remember it,” Fred added.
Jerry was a beloved history teacher at Greater Latrobe for 21 years.
“We’ve been very close with Jerry all his life,” Georgie said. “He is an excellent motivator. He encouraged students that maybe we’re kind of lost with what they wanted to do, or even if they wanted to stay in school. He was able to reach out and motivate them. He was not only a coach, but he was an all-around teacher who really cared about his students.”
While Jerry was teaching at Greater Latrobe, he also coached the Wildcats’ soccer team from 1999 to 2007, spending the last four of those years as boys’ varsity head coach.
When Jerry coached Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team, a vacancy opened on the girls’ varsity side, and upon her son’s recommendation, Georgie filled the role for three years starting in 2003. Fred was the girls’ assistant coach for two of those years.
“The (Greater Latrobe) community has been special with Jerry and us,” Fred said. “They really, really have welcomed us. We’ve got people telling us that we coached their daughters ages ago and they are so happy about that. We are really grateful to the community, also.”
Georgie shares her husband’s feelings towards the Latrobe area, even referring to it as “Mayberry R.F.D.”
“I feel like they have the values of an old-time town, where everybody cares about one another,” she added.
Jerry was a well-known announcer for Greater Latrobe athletics. He also played soccer for Loyalhanna United Soccer Club’s “over 40” team.
During his battle with cancer, the community rallied behind their beloved coach and teacher by sporting t-shirts that said: “#FerraroStrong.”
“We sold thousands of t-shirts,” Georgie said.
The Ferraros were also instrumental in starting the annual “Icebreakers” indoor soccer tournament at Greater Latrobe.
“The Ferraro family, they are just one of a kind,” McLuckie said. “From the bottom to the top — from Peyton all the way to Georgie and Fred. They are an all-around great family, and Latrobe is really lucky to have them here.”
