The Derry Area school board voted 7-2 to install current Assistant Superintendent Greg Ferencak as the district’s new superintendent effective July 1, for a term of five years, following the retirement of Superintendent Eric Curry.
Board members Steven Frye and Nancy Findish cast votes against the measure.
In addition, the board’s vote also indicated that it plans to begin looking for a new assistant superintendent immediately, with an anticipated start date of July 1.
A member of the audience questioned that move, encouraging the district to consider holding off on filling the post and instead using the savings to invest in educational programs that are in need of funding amid reports of declining enrollment at Derry Area.
Curry said he understands that sentiment and noted that “there will be very robust discussions moving forward” on the topic.
Board Vice President Nathan Doherty said he fully supports hiring Ferencak for the superintendent position and hiring an assistant in the future to support him.
“People are questioning the validity of that,” Doherty said. “I’ve been on the board for quite a while now, and I know the amount of accountability, responsibility, and time and effort it takes to run the district. That’s why I fully support replacing that position.”
Board member Sean Kemmerer also expressed support for Ferencak.
“We’ve been very lucky at Derry Area over the last couple years to have talented people waiting in the wings,” he said.
“I understand the declining enrollment argument, and we have eliminated a couple administrative positions in the last couple of years. It’s something that is continually evaluated.”
Kemmerer said the board is trying to give Ferencak “the best chance to succeed as superintendent.”
“We want to make sure he’s successful and our kids are successful,” he said.
In other business, the board approved the following:
- Seeking bids for the Derry Area stadium entrance project;
- Hiring Michael Schmitt as the middle school girls’ volleyball assistant coach, Adam Redinger as middle school track assistant coach, Katelyn Law as middle school track assistant coach, and Gene Brisbane as a varsity track and field assistant coach, all for the 2021-2022 school year, all at salaries set by the negotiated point system. Also, Alejandro (Alex) Barlock as a volunteer middle school track and field coach for the 2021-2022 school year;
- Employing Josh Wannamaker as an IT support specialist, at a rate of $22.08 per hour;
- Beth Winklosky as a high school extended day-to-day substitute teacher, retroactive to Jan. 4, to be funded by ARP/ESSER III funds;
- A change in status for Nicole Stanley from a kitchen assistant to a backup cook, at a rate of $10 per hour, retroactively to Jan. 4, and for Samantha Fuller from an extended day-to-day substitute to a long-term substitute, paid at 85% of the Bachelors, Step 1 rate of the DAEA contract, retroactive to Dec. 3;
- The attendance of Casey Long at the Aspiring to Leadership Workshop presented by PASA, held virtually Feb. 2, at a cost of $159, paid from district funds;
- The 2022-23 High School Curriculum Planning Guide, student activity reports as of Dec. 31, and field trips and after-school activities pending global health conditions at the time of the event;
- Volunteers for the high school musical, as well as paid positions, and the purchase of a backdrop and stage lights;
- Authorizing advertising for bids for athletic supplies, general supplies, art supplies, and custodial supplies, all for the 2022-23 school year;
- The treasurer’s report, as well as payment of regular bills in the amount of $1,279,770.81, payroll bills in the amount of $272,201.05, cafeteria bills in the amount of $107,800.95, and capital projects bills in the amount of $29,998;
- A two-year agreement for the natural gas basis price with Peoples Gas/Direct Energy for the period of Sept. 1, 2023, through Aug. 31, 2025, at a rate of -$.33/DTH as recommended by Keytex Energy, LLC. This will equate to a savings of approximately 6% or $7,000 per year;
- The 2022-23 school calendar;
- The minutes for the Jan. 6 regular meeting and Jan. 27 special meeting.
Curry noted that Derry Area was scheduled to be closed Friday because of inclement weather.
