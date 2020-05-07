Federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh announced seven people accused of operating a network that brought drugs from Philadelphia to Indiana County have been arrested.
Jelahn Williams, 25; Malik Byers, 28; and Dayton Melton, 22, all of Philadelphia; Ahmed Doumbia, 26, and Romello Johnson-Holland, 24, both of Indiana; and Isaiah Daniels-Wheeler, 24, of Elkins Park were indicted on accusations of conspiring to distribute crack cocaine, according to an announcement Tuesday from prosecutors, while Tamir Washington-Jenkins, 23, of Indiana was accused of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to investigators, the network transported crack cocaine and methamphetamine to the Indiana County area where the drugs could be distributed to street-level dealers.
Investigators said some of the men indicted made multiple trips between Philadelphia and Indiana between January and April 18 to transport crack cocaine, while Washington-Jenkins allegedly sold methamphetamine to a confidential source/undercover officer in exchange for $1,600 on Oct. 10.
Investigators said they used wiretaps to intercept information from phone calls between the defendants.
Indiana Borough police, along with state law enforcement, collaborated with federal investigators on the case.
