Federal funding played a role in the Derry Area School Board’s decision on Thursday to adopt a tentative budget for the 2021-22 school year with no property tax increase.
Derry Area, like other school districts across the country, will receive federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money, also known as ESSER II, which Congress passed in December.
Derry Area Administrative Assistant for Business Affairs Joe Koluder previously said ESSERS II funding will be part of the next two budgets beginning in the 2021-22 school year, while the district is expected to receive additional ESSERS III money in the future. He estimated total ESSERS II funding will be about $2.1 million and ESSERS III funding will be more than $4 million.
Koluder and Superintendent Eric Curry previously said the district must be careful with how they use these monies since by September 2024 it will no longer have federal funds to use.
Some of the federal money to be used over the next two years, Koluder noted, will be utilized because of an anticipated decline in local tax collections. The funding will also pay for increased cyber charter school costs and one-time cost items such as Chromebooks for kindergarten and first-grade students.
According to budget projections, Derry Area is expected to receive $20.3 million in funding from state sources for the 2021-22 school year, the same amount as the current school year.
The tentative budget also shows an increase — 17.9% — in federal funding. Derry Area is projected to receive $1.7 million at the federal level for the coming school year compared to more than $1.4 million in 2020-21. Also projected is a slight bump from local sources at 0.9%.
Koluder projects a $105,744 increase, or 0.5%, in salaries and benefits for the upcoming school year. The tentative budget also calls for additional spending in special education (an increase of $32,045) and plant operations ($57,595), along with a decrease in transportation at $5,045.
To cut costs over the past decade, the district has eliminated staff through attrition without eliminating programs. According to district figures, Derry Area will have eliminated 31.5 teaching positions and three administrative positions between the 2010-11 and 2020-21 school years.
Elsewhere in the tentative budget, the district’s debt service is projected to be $76,400 less, totaling just over $2.6 million, compared to the current fiscal school year.
The district’s fund balance is projected to be at about $4.6 million for the upcoming school year, a total that represents a $42,046 decrease from 2020-21. The fund balance includes items such as budgetary reserve, textbooks, cyber/charter school funding, equipment, repairs, capital improvements, supplies, fees, contracted services and professional services.
Koluder noted in the past 25 years, Derry Area increased taxes a total of 34.4 mills, an average increase of 1.38 mills over that period. During that same stretch, the average increase among Westmoreland County schools was 40.16 mills.
The district’s tentative budget shows $38.4 million in expenditures, up from $38.3 million in 2020-21. Listed expenditures include $22.1 million for salaries and benefits, $5.5 million for special education, $2.3 million for transportation, $1.1 million for plant operations and $2.6 million for debt service, along with the fund balance.
The school board must pass a final spending plan by June 30.
Also on Thursday, the school board approved:
- Employees Nos. 174 and 195 for 12-week family medical leaves and one-year child bearing leaves, to run concurrent with any available leaves, effective Sept. 29 and Sept. 17, respectively, or date of disability as determined by the physician;
- Resignation of Brittany Houghtalen, high school math teacher, effective May 11. Curry said this resignation occurred after the budget was prepared and the district will seek to hire a replacement;
- Employee No. 351 for a 12-week intermittent family medical leave, to run concurrent with any available leaves, effective April 24;
- Employing Tom Tatone as program director for the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant, effective June 1;
- Changing the status of Richard Baker from seven-hour 10-month afternoon custodian at Grandview to eight-hour 12-month lead custodian in the middle school, effective May 10, pending successful completion of probationary period ending June 21;
- Ryan Rick as video/audio editor for spring concerts and graduation at an approximate cost of $1,400;
- Changing the status of Marisa Bates from a substitute cook to a backup cook at Grandview, at an hourly rate of $10, effective May 4;
- Request of Carly Jean Rippole to attend the Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education (CASE) virtual conference from July 19-28 to be paid for by the district;
- Request of Donna Yurick and Kristy Suto to attend the Wilson Reading System virtual course from June 7-9, at an approximate cost of $1,350 to be paid for by ESSERS III funds;
- Request of Jenell Huska to attend the Wilson Language virtual training from July 20-22 at an approximate cost of $649 to be paid for by ESSERS III funds;
- Gene Brisbane as half-varsity assistant basketball coach effective for the 2020-21 school year at a salary as set by the negotiated point system;
- Changing the status of Brock Smith as varsity assistant volleyball coach from a prorated salary to full salary as set by the negotiated point system;
- Brandon Bateman as a volunteer middle school football coach, effective for the 2021-22 school year, pending receipt of all necessary clearances and documentation;
- Reappointing Scott Chappell as board secretary for the term commencing July 1 through June 30, 2025;
- Field trips and after school activities, pending global health conditions at the time of the event;
- Permitting ninth-grader Lillian Markle of Hempfield Area to enroll in the Ag/Hort Program for the 2021-22 school year with the tuition costs to be paid for by the sending district and transportation costs to be paid by the sending district or parent;
- Letter of collaborative agreement with Merakey for the 2021-22 school year;
- FLEX supplemental curriculum for two art instructions paid for by the DASD Foundation Grant at a cost of approximately $1,000;
- Naming Ameriserv Financial Bank as treasurer for the Derry Area School District for the 2021-22 school year;
- Reappointing the following as medical examiners for the 2021-22 school year at a rate of $2.50 per pupil exam: (2020-21 $2.50/exam) Dr. George M. Gavin Dr. Robert L. Davoli Dr. Jose L. Mejia;
- Reappointing Excela Health Chestnut Ridge Family Medicine as school doctors for the 2021-22 school year at a cost of $20,000, same as 2020-21;
- Renewal rates for long-term disability benefits through CM Regent for the period of July 1 through June 30, 2022;
- Renewal rates for Group Life Insurance Benefits through CM Regent for the period July 1 through June 30, 2022 — no increase in cost;
- Letter of agreement between Derry Area School District and Pressley Ridge;
- Letter of agreement between Derry Area School District and Westmoreland Case Management and Supports, Inc. for SAP Services at a cost of $25,000 to be paid for by Title IV funds;
- Three-year agreement with CCL Technologies for Network Services for the period July 1 through June 30, 2024;
- Service agreement between Derry Area School District and Dr. Robert Ketterer Charter School for educational services for the 2021-22 school year;
- Transfer of $700,000 from the general fund to the capital projects fund;
- Contract with Toshiba Business Solutions for the 63-month copier/managed-print lease, effective July 1;
- Authorize the Derry Township tax collector to issue a refund in the amount of $1,262.01 to Edward Niehanke;
- Agreement between Derry Area School District and Indiana University of Pennsylvania for educator and clinician field experience;
- Agreement between Derry Area School District and Adelphoi Education Inc. for the 2021-22 school year.
