State police at Greensburg report two former employees of the Justice Works Youth Care Center located at 245 Humphrey Road in Hempfield Township were reported to have falsified timesheet documents during their time of employment with the company. Both former employees were terminated in late 2019 and are suspected of logging hours which were not worked during their time with Justice Works Youth Care Center, according to police.
State police at Greensburg report Steven Lucko, 34, of North Huntingdon was arrested for stealing a purse from an 81-year-old Jeannette woman’s shopping cart while the victim was preoccupied at Giant Eagle Supermarket located at 6204 Lincoln Highway in Hempfield Township around 12:32 p.m. Jan. 22. After Lucko was seen entering a Chevrolet SUV, the purse was later located at the Giant Eagle in North Huntingdon Township through the “find my phone” application, according to police. The vehicle appeared on Giant Eagle North Huntingdon’s surveillance footage at approximately 12:45 p.m. State police conducted a social media search for the name of the SUV’s registered owner and identified a “likely boyfriend” of the owner as Lucko. State police say they matched the picture of Lucko on social media to the image of the man captured on Giant Eagle surveillance footage. Lucko was contacted by state police and confessed to stealing the purse and $120 cash from the purse. State police determined through investigation that Lucko made a $500 Home Depot gift card purchase using the victim’s credit card. During the gift card transaction, Lucko used a Giant Eagle Advantage Card from a theft that occurred in North Huntingdon in December. The victim of that theft was a 93-year-old Irwin woman. Charges were filed for both incidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.