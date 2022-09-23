A Fayette County woman died Wednesday in a head-on two-vehicle crash in Hempfield Township.
According to a public information report filed by Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson’s office, 73-year-old Betty J. Wagner of Hurst Road, Franklin Township, was traveling north on Arona Road in a 2016 Kia Sedona.
State police at Greensburg reported a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer, operated by 23-year-old Breanne M. Weber of Irwin, was traveling south on Arona Road, crossed the centerline into the opposite lane of travel and collided in a head-on collision with Wagner’s vehicle. The crash took place at roughly 4:41 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of 836 Arona Road, Hempfield Township.
Wagner was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday by Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Russell A. Morgan.
Wagner was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and the airbags deployed. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday and cause and manner of death will be pending autopsy and toxicology results, according to the coroner’s office.
PSP Greensburg reported Weber suffered suspected minor injuries but refused medical transport to a health care facility.
According to a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg, the crash occurred north of Arona Road’s intersection with Middletown Road. This portion of Arona Road has a right curve followed by a straight stretch.
Weber was negotiating the right curve in the roadway and failed to maintain her vehicle’s lane position before striking Wagner’s vehicle.
According to PSP Greensburg, Weber “displayed signs of impairment” throughout the investigation.
