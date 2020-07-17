A Fayette County man was killed Wednesday night when the motorcycle he was driving struck a deer along Route 711 in Cook Township.
Randy C. Gowton, 50, of Bullskin Township was driving south on Route 711 approaching Stahlstown on a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle when he struck the deer near Riggs Lane and was separated from the motorcycle around 9:50 p.m., according to a public information report from the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
Deputy coroner Joshua C. Zappone pronounced Gowton dead at the scene of multiple blunt force injuries at 11:15 p.m. Gowton was not wearing a helmet, according to the coroner’s report.
Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks and a funeral home had not been selected at the time the coroner’s report was released.
State police at Greensburg also investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.