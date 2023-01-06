Smoke from a heating unit’s transformer overheating forced the evacuation of the Derry Area middle and high schools Thursday morning just before students were to head to lunch.
The school’s fire alarm system detected smoke in a rear hallway of the middle school around 10:30 a.m., according to Derry Area School District Superintendent Greg Ferencak.
“When that smell of smoke started, it triggered an alert in our office,” Ferencak said. “Our (middle school) principal was there to pull the fire alarm as a safety precaution.”
Although the smell of smoke was present in the area formerly used for family and consumer science classes, no active fire was found, according to Ferencak.
More than 1,100 students and staff were first evacuated to the stadium but were then moved to Grandview Elementary because of the low temperatures.
Firefighters from Bradenville, Derry Borough, Ligonier and Latrobe responded to the alarm. Crews worked with DASD maintenance personnel to locate the source of the smoke while ladder crews from Ligonier checked vents from the roof for any additional sources, according to Bradenville VFD Fire Chief Mark Piantine.
The classroom with the faulty overhead transformer was not occupied at the time but an adjacent classroom was being used.
Students were about to head into the transitional portion of the day with lunch set to begin and some students about to head to the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center for the afternoon, Ferencak said.
Middle school students had lunch at the Grandview Elementary cafeteria before heading back to their classes while high school students were sent back to the high school for lunch. By 12:05 p.m. all students and staff were back at the middle and high schools.
The district conducts fire and other safety drills throughout the year, including mock evacuations but never a dual evacuation from the stadium to the elementary school, Ferencak said. The district’s last fire drill was in October.
The district notified parents through phone calls, text messages and provided updates on its website. The first web alert went out around 10:50 a.m. and a total of three updates were sent out, according to Ferencak.
“One thing I don’t want to do is communicate something in error,” Ferencak said on getting information about the event as it was happening. “I want to be sure we’re on the money and factual with everything that’s related to families.”
Ferencak said he and the district take the safety of everyone seriously and want parents to have the best information as soon as it is available.
“I’m a dad, I’m a parent and I’m responsible with my partners and my team for everyone’s safety,” Ferencak said. “So, I treat these kids that are here just like they’re my own.
“The safety of our kids, our staff is paramount.”
At the DASD Board of Education meeting Thursday night, Josh Campbell, school board director and fire chief of Derry Borough Volunteer Fire Company, said he was “very impressed” with the district’s administration, staff and students for their actions during the evacuation.
“The alerts, it’s great to let the parents know what’s going on, let them know students are safe,” Campbell said.
Campbell said during an emergency event parents should not head to the school as it can make it difficult for first responders to get onto school grounds.
Coordination by Ferencak and Assistant Superintendent Casey Long moving students to Grandview Elementary and keeping parents informed about the situation made it easy for fire crews maneuvering around the parking lot, Campbell said.
“The emergency action plan works, you folks do a great job practicing it, drilling with it, everything is to a tee,” Campbell said.
