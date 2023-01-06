Derry Area Middle School

Derry Area middle and high schools, which are connected to one another, were evacuated Thursday morning after sensors alerted staff to smoke in the rear of the middle school. The smoke was caused by a heating unit’s transformer in an unoccupied classroom.

 PHOTO BY JOE WELLS

Smoke from a heating unit’s transformer overheating forced the evacuation of the Derry Area middle and high schools Thursday morning just before students were to head to lunch.

The school’s fire alarm system detected smoke in a rear hallway of the middle school around 10:30 a.m., according to Derry Area School District Superintendent Greg Ferencak.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.