It turns out June is going to be one sweet month for the owners of a restored Victorian house on Ligonier Street in Latrobe.
Father and son, Paul and Michael Ciotti, will be celebrating the first anniversary of the opening of 512 Coffee and Ice Cream. The historical destination, which opened last June, is located on the first floor of the historic home, while the 512 Historic Getaway at the Oursler House vacation rental opened on the second floor in November.
And the Ciottis aren’t done yet. They have plans to convert the home’s third-floor attic into a fisherman’s retreat.
The three-story house has a red brick exterior and a neoclassical style.
Michael, who lives in Harmar but is a 2002 Greater Latrobe graduate, recalls several years ago, his father found this “diamond in the rough” at 512 Ligonier St. in Latrobe’s First Ward while looking for a project he could renovate. There were a number of structural repairs that had to be completed to the house which, at the time they purchased it, was divided into five different apartments.
“It was a wreck,” said Michael. “It was in real disrepair, but Dad said the ‘bones are good.’”
The house had been vacant for over a year when the Ciottis found it. It boasts a number of original features, including arches, fireplaces, wood floors, radiators and other original pieces that are a throwback to when the house was built in about 1873 by John Oursler. He and his brother, Jacob, constructed identical houses side by side on Ligonier Street.
According to the Latrobe Area Historical Society, the brothers operated a marble and granite business, and both served in the Civil War. John Oursler held a number of prominent positions locally, before moving to Washington, D.C., to work for the federal government.
The Ciottis became interested in the house’s history after finding a number of artifacts at the property, especially in the backyard.
“I enjoy history in general,” said Michael. “I know there’s a lot of history to the house.”
Some of the items found are on display in one of the rooms at the café, including coins and smelted down silver.
“The cool part with these old houses is the yards most of the time haven’t been touched since originally built,” added Michael.
After five years of renovation, the coffee shop/ice cream parlor opened June 19, 2021, and has been a cozy, historic gathering place for neighbors, families and visitors to Latrobe. Speaking of visitors, since November, when the vacation rentals on the second floor opened, the two-bedroom and efficiency units have been booked every weekend as visitors discover Latrobe is the perfect destination with shops and restaurants within walking distance, and just a few minutes’ drive from all the amenities of the Laurel Highlands.
In addition to the anniversary, Michael is looking forward to 512 Coffee and Ice Cream being involved in a number of summer events in the city, including Latrobe’s Mister Rogers Family Days from June 6-11. Michael serves on the event’s planning committee and the coffee shop will host story time 5 p.m. Thursday, June 9, featuring a very special guest. For a schedule of activities, visit misterrogersfamilyday.org.
Also, Michael said they have plans to have a guest author event with Murrysville author Jim O’Brien later this year, sponsor a float in the city’s 4th of July parade, participate in the annual Banana Split Festival, and host a Bocce tournament for the Latrobe Italian Festival Sept. 10-11.
The father-son duo also is considering having a number of events in the house’s yard, like movie nights and live music nights. The café has also recently launched an application for online ordering.
For more information, visit the website at http://512coffeeandcream.cafe or call 808-756-7451.
