“Fast” Eddie Leuter is another Schultz Airshows professional announcer and is highly knowledgeable on aerobatic routines, warbirds and vintage aircraft histories. He is a very personable and family-friendly announcer for your airshow event. Eddie has been announcing airshows for nearly three decades.
In 1985, Fast Eddie joined up with the Alpha Squadron Radio Control Model Airport Demonstrations Team as a videographer. From there, he went to model glider pilot and eventually wound up as Narrator and Manager for the team.
In 1994, Eddie took the plunge and decided to become a professional airshow announcer. With the help of many friends, this dream became a reality. Eddie has been all over the country announcing full scale and model airplane shows since then. In 2023, Fast Eddie joined David Schultz Airshows as one of their numerous announcers, debuting with the company at the 2023 Wings over Cannon Airshow at Cannon AFB in Clovis, New Mexico.
When Eddie isn’t at an airshow, you can find him either flying his radio control model planes or cruising the countryside on his motorcycle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.