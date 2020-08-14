Some of the best days of Alex Marsh’s childhood were spent hiking the trails around his family’s home in Fairfield Township and catching whatever he could find. First there were the little things like toads and salamanders, then when he was 13, he picked up a rattlesnake for the first time.
Fast forward and add to that collection of photos of Marsh with reptiles to the ones where he’s holding boas and a yellow tail cribo in Peru, a black mamba in South Africa, and a diamondback rattlesnake and python in Florida.
Then there are the non-reptiles, like the monkey in Peru and the hippo that he kissed in South Africa.
In more recent photos, he’s with a dog at Donovan Veterinary Clinic in Ligonier, and a horse at one of the farm calls.
Marsh, 21, is the son of Mike and Sharon Marsh. He’s had a lifetime love of animals and is entering his senior year as a biology major at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers. Next month, he’ll start the process of applying to veterinary schools.
He’s not positive yet of his focus. For now, he’s thinking about a practice that would include exotic animals like snakes, plus small creatures like hamsters, ferrets and birds.
The last three years for him have been filled with adventures, thanks to his love for animals.
Marsh graduated from Ligonier Valley High School in 2017, and that summer he flew to South Africa to volunteer at the Kinyonga Reptile Center.
“I had only been out of the country to Canada and it was only the second time that I had flown on a plane,” he said.
Marsh participated in tagging great white sharks off the coast of Cape Town, and got certified in handling a couple of the native venomous snakes.
“I got to kiss Jessica the Hippo, who’s been in about a hundred documentaries,” he said. “She was orphaned and washed up in a flood, and a park ranger and his wife raised her.”
In the two weeks that he was in South Africa, he cleaned and fed the animals, and went into schools to teach villagers and tourists how to respect animals.
“A lot of villagers have myths that reptiles are bad and I tried to help people to have a healthier respect for them,” he said. “The whole trip was an eye-opening experience for me and it gave me the travel bug and made me want to travel more.”
He did. The next summer he and another student received a grant to study abroad and conduct undergraduate research in Peru. Part of the 72-day trip included traveling and learning about architecture and ancient cultures.
“The second half was my favorite part,” Marsh said. “We went to the Amazon for two weeks, and part of that required us to make a little research project. Obviously, mine was on reptiles.”
He did research in Florida, too, and discovered a parasite that had never been seen before in an Eastern rattlesnake.
“It came from an invasive Burmese python,” he said. “They are in Florida and a lot of parasites have been spreading to other snakes.”
Marsh has collaborated in publishing papers in professional journals and is currently preparing more.
“We finishing up another one and have potentially two or three more,” he said. “That’s exciting stuff.”
This summer’s trip abroad was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This time, he stayed close to home to volunteer at Donovan Veterinary Clinic, under Connie Matson, DVM, and Anita Fritz, DVM.
“Being a vet really wasn’t even on my radar,” he said. “I didn’t know what it was like. Then after nine weeks of volunteering there, it was awesome. You can tell that they really love their job and what they do. I would have loved to be in the Amazon this summer, but being at the clinic is definitely amazing.”
Marsh has learned a number of things from his travel experiences.
“Animals really need our help,” he said. “I learned from the research in the Amazon what the human impact is on animals, in forests that are untouched, forest areas like on farms and banana plantations that were disturbed but are being restored, and in pastures that are heavily disturbed and have no cover. There were pretty significant impacts, specifically on the pasture, that shows that what you do has a major impact on wildlife.”
The travel and research gave him a better understanding of the world around him. And he sees it differently, too.
“When I was a kid, I was always running and grabbing things,” Marsh said. “Now it seems like the older I get, I want to sit back and watch animals more than grabbing them. I feel like I learned more of the beauty of watching. I take a lot of wildlife photos, and I think that some of my photos show that.”
He will soon be returning to Florida to complete his senior year and plans to do an extra year in a residency program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.