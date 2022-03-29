She had a smile and a laugh that no one who met Samantha Lang could ever forget, recalled her mother, Carol Polo, Monday as she spoke of her daughter, who was brutally murdered 15 years ago Sunday in Derry Township.
“She was a great kid,” Polo said with tears in her eyes. “If you met her once, you would never forget her. Her laugh. Her smile.”
Lang, 22, was found dead in her father’s home in March of 2007. The case remains unsolved.
Polo appeared Monday, along with her granddaughters and Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli, who reassured the family and public that Lang has not been forgotten.
“We hope that today we shine a renewed light on this horrible tragedy,” said Ziccarelli.
Ziccarelli said she, along with the state police, are committed to solving the case and getting justice for Lang.
“We are very hopeful…with modern advancements in science and technology and some new information in this case,” said Ziccarelli. “And we’re hoping that somebody out there knows something that they can tell us because someone knows what happened. Someone knows what happened to Samantha, and we’re not going to rest until we solve this case.”
Although Ziccarelli said there is new information, she declined to go into specifics so that the investigation isn’t compromised in any way.
Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information and it can be done anonymously.
Polo appealed to the public to help them give her daughter the peace she deserves.
“If this was your daughter, your sister, your mother, I’m sure you would want what we want,” said Polo. “If you know anything, whether it big, small, you don’t know if it matters, it does matter. Call. Call and give us some justice, give Sam the justice that she deserves.”
The home where Lang was found killed was ransacked and had a strong odor of marijuana, according to police. There were signs of forcible entry and evidence indicating a possible burglary motive. In documentation, police described the home as a hub of drug activity.
Lang lived there with her brother and father, who both were incarcerated on unrelated charges at the time of the murder.
Over the past 15 years, rewards for information have brought in tips, but never enough for police to make an arrest. The family has also consulted psychics in an effort to solve the case. And although it’s not been enough, Polo remains hopeful.
“I’m hoping this year is the year,” she added.
Polo feels all it may take is one small piece of information.
“They might have that little puzzle piece that these guys need to solve it, to put it together, to put it to bed.”
“We’re ready.”
When asked what justice for her daughter looks like, Polo simply said the person who did this needs to pay for what was done.
“We pay for it every day. It’s time for someone else to pay for it — and they need to,” said Polo.
Anyone with information can call the state police at 724-832-3288 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.
