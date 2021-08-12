The late state Rep. Mike Reese was known as a humble guy, so his friends and fellow Pennsylvania officials aren’t sure if he would necessarily like that a section of Route 981 in Mount Pleasant Township will be named for him.
But spurred on by a community-wide petition and support from state legislators, a bill to name a portion of roadway was quickly signed into law. And on Wednesday night at Roosevelt Hall in Norvelt, family members, friends and area/state officials came together to celebrate the unveiling of the road sign for the “Honorable Mike Reese Memorial Highway.”
The portion of Route 981 to be named after Reese will span 3.5 miles on Route 981 from the intersection of Route 819 to Route 2021 south of Norvelt. The Reese highway designation will be marked on a pair of road signs in the Norvelt area.
Reese, a Mount Pleasant Township native and Mount Pleasant Area High School graduate, died at age 42 of an apparent brain aneurysm on Jan. 2 at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.
Before his sudden passing, Reese had represented the House’s 59th District — which includes portions of Westmoreland and Somerset counties — since 2009. The highway sign dedication comes exactly a year after Reese, in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, announced widely celebrated legislation that would leave decisions about high school sports in the hands of local school boards and school administrators.
The green road sign was unveiled Wednesday by Reese’s widow, Angela, and their children, Addison, 15, Michael, 13, and Claire, 11, after several state legislators praised the late lawmaker’s commitment to his local community and the region he represented.
Not long after Reese’s death, Nick Molitor of Mount Pleasant Township began a petition that garnered about 2,500 signatures to rename part of Route 981 after him.
“It’s been unbelievable how much this community has shown us support for my family and for Mike,” Angela Reese told the Bulletin previously. “It was really a nice surprise to me. Seeing the (petitions’) numbers go up and up and up — this community is amazing.”
State Rep. George Dunbar, R-Penn Township, joked Wednesday that Reese likely wouldn’t have wanted a road or bridge renamed after him. And while Reese was pleased every time a bill of his passed — even something as relatively minor as the small bridge in his first year as a lawmaker — he noted that Reese was always thinking big.
“Mike was always trying to hit home runs,” Dunbar said of Reese.
“Mike was larger than life and was loved by his family, colleagues and community,” said state Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Fayette/Westmoreland, who sponsored the legislation that was signed into law in June to rename the portion of the highway after Reese. “… This is an honor (to rename a portion of the highway), but it’s an honor I’d give the whole entire world not to do.”
Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, called Reese a person who “made you feel like you were not only his friend, but his best friend.”
State Rep. Jesse Topper, R-Bedford, got emotional when discussing his friend and colleague’s “relentless optimism.”
“Mike is physically gone, but he’s not really gone,” Topper said. “It’s my job to keep those lessons I learned from him alive and that’s what has kept me going. The best way to honor him is to live the way he lived. I’m not there yet, but I’m getting there thanks to him.”
