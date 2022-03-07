A family of four has been displaced after their Derry Township home was gutted by a fire early Thursday morning.
Several fire departments were dispatched to the house in the 1500 block of High Street near its intersection with Route 982 in Bradenville shortly after 1:30 a.m., according to a Westmoreland County 911 staff member.
No one was home at the time of the fire, but the family lost their four dogs, which perished in the fire. According to officials, the family’s children were staying with their grandmother and the parents were at work at the time of the fire.
Friends of the family started a GoFundMe fundraiser and are coordinating a clothing drive for both children and the parents, who lost “everything” in the fire.
Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department Co. No. 1 at Bradenville has volunteered the station at 210 School St. as a drop-off location for donations. According to the fundraiser webpage, items needed include boys’ size 10/12 shirts and size 8 pants, girls size 4/5 shirts and size 6 pants, women’s size 2XL shirts and size 18 pants, and men’s size 2XL shirts. Donations of footwear for the children, a 9-year-old boy (size 4.5) and a 6-year-old girl (size 13), are also being accepted. Also, personal hygiene products and toys are also being accepted. No furniture or household products are being accepted at this time.
The fundraising campaign has a goal of $3,000 and had already raised over $2,300 as of press time Sunday night. The link to give a cash donation is https://gofund.me/45d37f77.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.