Family medicine residency grad joins Latrobe Family Medicine

Lauren Sciullo, DO, a recent graduate of the Excela Health Latrobe Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program, is now part of Excela Square Latrobe Family Medicine, located at Excela Square at Latrobe, Unity Township.
A Vandergrift native, Dr. Sciullo attended Kiski Area School District. She received her undergraduate degree from Grove City College in molecular biology, before pursuing her master’s degree at the University of Pittsburgh in infectious disease and microbiology. She completed her medical training at Lake Eire College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Beyond medicine, Dr. Sciullo has an abiding passion for ballet, an avocation she has continued to pursue since childhood.
“Much like ballet, the practice of medicine encompasses both knowledge and skill and exists as an art form,” Dr. Sciullo said. “I love the strong connections that can be made between patients and their physicians. I want to be a confidante and a source of encouragement and reassurance for each of the patients under my care. I will strive to treat each patient with compassion and kindheartedness. It remains no secret the happiness that consumes me when dancing and I am thrilled to have found a career providing me with the same excitement and joy.”
The team at Latrobe Family Medicine also includes Daniel DiCola, Courtney Floyd, Ryan Floyd, John Horne and Lauren Trimeloni.
To learn more or make an appointment, visit Excelahealth.org.
