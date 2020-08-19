The story “Latrobe woman’s 100th birthday filled with surprises” in the Aug. 18 edition of the Latrobe Bulletin incorrectly identified several of Audrey Spangler’s family members.
The corrected information appears below:
Kevin Spangler of Cooperstown and his wife Joyce have two daughters. Kristi Crawford and her husband Nick live in Harrison City with their son Chase and daughter Allie. Megan Garbini and her husband Nick live in Vero Beach, Florida. Kevin Spangler Jr. and his wife Kristi live in Irwin.
Audrey Spangler’s daughter Garnet Snyder of Hempfield Township retired from teaching music in the Greater Latrobe School District. She and her late husband Robert have a daughter Bridgett Pfeufer who lives in Rockville, Maryland, with her husband and their children Lucy, Drew and Violet.
