Family hoping for votes tonight for little opera singer

The night has finally come.
After more than 10 days in Hollywood, California, Victory Brinker, the 9-year-old daughter of Eric and Christine Brinker of Unity Township, will be back on stage this evening to compete in this season’s quarterfinals for NBC’s America’s Got Talent (AGT). It will be broadcast locally beginning at 8 p.m. on WPXI-TV (Channel 11).
“She’s very excited and has been counting down every day,” said her mother, who’s in California with her. “She can’t wait to perform again.”
Victory was on an AGT pre-recorded audition show in July when she received an unprecedented Golden Buzzer from all four judges. They were so impressed with her performance that they pressed all four buzzers that dropped golden confetti all over her and on the stage. The family had to keep that wonderful secret for months, until the show aired.
Now they’re hoping that Victory will be one of the winners on tonight’s live show where viewers can vote for their favorite performers. Instructions aired during the show will direct viewers to cast their votes on an app or the internet. Each person can vote 10 times on each method.
The voting will last through the night until an announced time Wednesday morning.
“It’s very important to get the word out for Victory,” Brinker said. “She’s just a little girl and she’s only been out in public for a few years while some of these contestants have huge social media accounts. So we are counting on getting votes from family, friends, the community and people who like little girls singing opera.”
The family plans a watch party beginning at 8 p.m. at Dino’s Sports Lounge along Route 30 in Unity Township. A similar event that was held when the auditions aired attracted about 75 people in the banquet hall and many more in other parts of the lounge.
Back then, Victory and both of her parents were in attendance and they already knew the outcome. This time, the girl and her mother will be in California with Victory performing live on stage and Christine Brinker waiting behind in the wings. The rest of the family will be surrounded by fans and supporters at Dino’s.
Victory is one of nine adopted children in a family of 11 children. Her father is the pastor of Impact Life Church in Acme and her mother is a naturopathic doctor with a practice in Unity Township. She started singing when she was two and was singing in church when she was four. She discovered opera when she was six and asked her mother to show her a video of someone hitting the highest notes.
“I want to do that,” she said, and soon began studying under opera instructor Desiree Soteres of Pittsburgh.
Victory learned to sing in six or seven languages and began singing at talent shows, concerts, festivals, sports events and other venues. She got a gig to sing in German in a video for DreamWorks Troll World Tour. She was invited to audition for AGT when someone from the show saw her video on Instagram.
The last week and a half have been filled with rehearsals and other preparations for the show. Victory has been in touch with her father and siblings and her voice teacher through FaceTime. In a last-minute decision, she changed the song that she’s going to sing, and can’t divulge what it will be.
“The song really means a lot to her,” Brinker said.
She’s getting in some much needed relaxation, too, and taking care of her voice by inhaling steam, staying hydrated and getting plenty of sleep. She’s also making friends with everyone on staff, the cast and the other contestants.
“It’s so much fun to watch her being so excited,” Brinker said. “As her mom, that gives me a surreal feeling.”
Victory wore one of her own dresses for the audition. The company that made it recognized it and sent her a box of their dresses. This time, she’ll be wearing a dress from the AGT wardrobe, and the staff will be doing her hair and makeup.
“They handle everything here,” Brinker said. “They showed her a ton of dresses and let her pick her favorites, and then they will pick one out of those.”
Wednesday night’s followup show will be a mixture of special guest performers, including some winners of past competitions. Meanwhile, the seven winners from Tuesday will be announced throughout Wednesday’s show. Five of them will be based on popular public vote, one will have been selected by the judges and there will be an immediate online vote for the seventh contestant.
Those seven will go to the semifinals that will be held in September. The winners from that round will go on to the finals to vie for the $1-million prize.
“This has been a wonderful experience for Victory,” Brinker said. “She is already getting some great opportunities and invitations to sing, but she’s not allowed to sing anywhere or do any shows until this is completely finished.”
The watch party at Dino’s is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.