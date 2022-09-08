Roskosh family honors father, WWII hero

Jim Roskosh of Ligonier, the son of the late Martin Roskosh, holds a photo of his father (kneeling, center) with his first B-24 Liberator bomber crew, “Flying Bull.” The family is taking part in a B-24 flight hosted by the Commemorative Air Force at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township this weekend.

 PHOTO BY JOE WELLS

When the Commemorative Air Force flies one of the last two remaining B-24 Liberator bombers over the Latrobe area this weekend, one late-World War II veteran’s experience will be relived through his family members.

Martin J. Roskosh was born just one day after the end of World War I in Greensburg, and in 1942, the 24-year-old would find himself enlisting in the United States Army Air Corps as a top turret gunner for the B-24.

Joe Wells can be reached at lb.joewells@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.