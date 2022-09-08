When the Commemorative Air Force flies one of the last two remaining B-24 Liberator bombers over the Latrobe area this weekend, one late-World War II veteran’s experience will be relived through his family members.
Martin J. Roskosh was born just one day after the end of World War I in Greensburg, and in 1942, the 24-year-old would find himself enlisting in the United States Army Air Corps as a top turret gunner for the B-24.
When Martin returned from his service in Europe, he never spoke about his time fighting the German Army, even with his kids, including his son, Jim.
“He didn’t speak about it but he did bring back a few souvenirs,” Jim recalled. “He always had this knife with him at the dinner table though.”
What would look like a regular butter knife from across the table would reveal a small symbol of the Nazi Party.
Jim knew his father served in the Air Force and flew in planes as part of a crew. His dad gave him a canteen and mess kit. But after Martin’s passing in 1984, his storied military career – from being shot down over Germany and being captured by Hitler’s forces to surviving a 500-mile death march of Allied prisoners – would come to light.
For years now, Jim, who lives in Ligonier, along with his siblings Bob, Ed, Rebecca and Jill, have worked to piece together exactly what their father did during the war. It’s a process that has required the assistance of archivists in the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, the Army Air Corps Library and Museum, and some internet sleuthing and digging through boxes.
The family has begun compiling highlights and achievements of Martin’s life into a green folder. And while they know the answers to many questions, like when and where he was shot down (Trier, Germany, September 1945), where he was held prisoner (Stalag Luft I & IV) and when he was finally liberated (May 1945 by British forces), there are still plenty of questions that remain.
In August 1944, Martin was assigned to the “Flying Bull” and should have been on the plane when it took off for a bombing mission over the Netherlands. For whatever reason, Martin wasn’t on the mission and as it was returning, the plane was shot down, killing four of the crew members.
Less than a month later, Martin was assigned to a new crew. He would be the turret gunner of “Pappy’s Persuader.” Jim said he was not sure where the name of the bomber came from and has always wondered if his father, who was 26-year-old technical sergeant at the time, and probably one of the oldest guys of the crew, had anything to do with it.
On Sept. 12, 1944, heavy fire from anti-air artillery guns caused damage to the No. 2 and 3 engines. All 10 of the crew members bailed from the aircraft and were captured.
Two weeks later, Martin’s wife, Clara, would receive the following telegram from Western Union: “The Secretary of War desires me to express his deepest regrets that your husband Technical Sergeant Martin J Roskosh has been reported missing in action since twelve September over Germany. If further details or other information are received you will be promptly notified (SIC).”
Clara and the rest of Martin’s family wouldn’t learn he was still alive for months.
When Jim, who scheduled to fly in the B-24 on Sunday for him and nine of his family members, including both brothers, his brother-in-law and grandchildren, he was thinking about the significance of the flight on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
“I wanted to see if we could fly over the memorial but the first lady will be there,” Jim said.
But this Sunday will also be the eve of the 78th anniversary of Martin and the crew of “Pappy’s Persuader” bailing out into the German forest under heavy flak.
Jim sat quietly for a moment after realizing the timing of it all. He knew this would probably be his last opportunity to fly in the same type of aircraft his father did all those years ago. He also wanted to give grandchildren an experience which could be a lesson on what generations years ago had to face in the fight to liberate Europe.
“I hope they get a little more appreciation for what our fathers and grandfathers did for the country and understand just how brutal it was,” Jim said.
Jim’s wife, Pat, said many young adults are “a generation or two” removed from family members who served during World War II. Her father served as a tanker in Europe during the war.
And while the flight was always one more way Martin’s family could honor his sacrifice and service, knowing it is a day removed from one of his father’s worst days will make the flight much more special.
Along with the 10 Roskosh members who will fly on the B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil,” another eight or so will be at the Commemorative Air Force show at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township this weekend to tour the plane, honor Martin and have an impromptu family gathering.
Although not many other people he knows will be attending over the weekend, Jim said he thinks it’s important for people to learn about the history that will be on the runway and in the skies.
“I urge anyone who had a family member in (World War II) take their children and grandchildren and learn about the importance of these planes,” Jim said.
As Russian forces would push the German Army back on the Eastern Front, Martin, along with 80,000 prisoners of war would be forced to march across Poland, Czechoslovakia and Germany under extreme winter weather from January to April 1945. On May 4, 1945, he would be rescued by British forces.
After being discharged in October 1945, he would settle back in Westmoreland County, opening a tire shop in Jeannette.
For his service in the North African and European theaters during World War II, Martin was awarded the Air Medal with three oak leaf clusters, the European–African–Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with three bronze stars, the Prisoner of War Medal and Distinguished Flying Cross, the United States’ highest achievement for extraordinary aerial achievement.
