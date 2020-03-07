It’s a toss-up between which word better represents the Army & Navy Store in Latrobe: Family or community.
The third-generation family business currently located at the corner of Ligonier and Depot streets has been serving the Latrobe community for 100 years.
And that’s what current owner Mark Boerio, 55, appreciates most — the people who walk into the store each day.
“That’s the cool thing about it, the people you meet,” Boerio said.
Victor Boerio opened the doors to the original store on Jefferson Street in 1920. Thirty years later, his son Charles took over as the store moved to Ligonier Street in the 1950s and to Main Street in 1961. And for the last 31 years, Victor’s grandson, Mark, has operated the store located at 800 Ligonier St. since 1996.
The store probably moved locations 10-12 times, Mark says.
Mark compared his store to a bar, a place where patrons can go to discuss their issues and problems.
“You get a chance to be personal with people, and that’s a big deal,” he said.
That’s what separates the Army & Navy Store from big box stores that sell similar products, Boerio says — the personal touch.
“It’s personal. It’s my livelihood. Everyone who walks in, you take care of them like you would want to be taken care of,” he said.
Inventory includes surplus clothing and gear, hunting gear, firearms, ammunition, police and firefighter uniforms, and more. A state-of-the-art climate-controlled indoor pistol range is also on site.
The indoor pistol range opened in 1998 under Mark’s ownership. Within the past year, the range got an upgrade with an interactive live-fire range that allows shooters to shoot their pistol at moving targets.
In its 100 years in business, the Army & Navy Store has constantly updated its inventory based on what the community demands. Boerio said the interactive range is “bringing today into 100 years” of the business.
“That’s one thing with (the store) — it’s always evolved into more, different stuff,” he said.
At one time, the Army & Navy Store even stocked items such as mini-bikes and paint. Mark remembers riding mini-bikes around the store as a child. The store began selling firearms in the ‘60s.
Victor Boerio, a first-generation Italian immigrant, established the store in 1920, seeing a need for a company store in Latrobe. The store opened to sell clothing and boots for working people, Mark explained.
“He saw a need and it wasn’t to make money,” Mark said. “It was more for what the people needed.”
Victor also brought fellow Italian immigrants from New York City into Latrobe, according to Mark.
The store has had three owners in Victor, Charles and Mark, but they weren’t the only Boerios helping at the store.
Mark’s uncles Victor, Tom and John — all former foot doctors in Latrobe — helped at the store from time to time.
“I can remember as a little kid they’d come over at lunchtime in between their doctor’s office hours and they would help sell stuff,” Mark said. “It was always a family thing going on.”
While the store’s name has remained a constant for 100 years, Boerio says its business practices have changed a bit.
“I can remember times when I was young we were bartering for stuff still,” Boerio recalls.
He gave an example that if someone came into the store needing a pair of pants, they might bring a dozen eggs. Or, as Mark recalls, his father Charles would sometimes give someone a pair of pants and say “pay me when you can.”
To this day, Mark admitted similar transactions still happen from time to time.
“I would still say we’re still run in the old style,” he said.
As far as the store’s name goes, well, Mark isn’t sure how his grandfather came up with name: Army & Navy Store.
“I’ll have to look into that,” he chuckled.
Mark graduated from Greater Latrobe Senior High School in 1982. He has two sons, Preston, 19, and Corey, 15.
However, Mark was hesitant to say his sons might someday take over the store. He cited demanding weekends spent attending to the store as his reasoning.
“I don’t know if that’s the lifestyle I want my kids to have,” he said.
Much like himself, Mark’s sons enjoy hunting and shooting, as well as telling stories about their experiences with both.
And many of the store’s customers do, too.
“That’s the other thing that makes (this store) different. Things are so hustle and bustle all the time,” Mark said. “We’ll just sit here and talk to (customers) for hours about hunting trips. A lot of people just become friends here.”
For Mark, those stories and acquaintances make the job feel less like work.
The store has survived wars, depressions and other signs of the times during its 100 years of business.
“We have seen Latrobe go through everything,” Mark said.
Seeing generations of Latrobe customers is a rewarding part of the job, Mark says. He noted instances of customers saying, “I used to buy from your dad,” or “Your grandfather used to sell to me.”
During Mark’s ownership, the Army & Navy Store began sponsoring gun bashes in surrounding communities. He said they’re an opportunity to not only expand his business, but to put Latrobe on the map.
“You kind of expand Latrobe in that way. A lot of times I’ve been to places where people don’t know where Latrobe’s at,” he said.
The Army & Navy Store has plans for a 100-year celebration closer to summer, possibly with a Smith & Wesson sale and free range days.
