More than a hundred fall-themed painted rocks will be scattered throughout Legion-Keener Park on Saturday for a rock hunting event just in time for the Halloween season.
Latrobe Rocks, a popular Facebook group, is planning a rock hunt for anyone who wants to paint, hide or find rocks throughout the day on the 24th after 9 a.m.
“We just thought with everything going on now with COVID-19 and social distancing, it’s a nice outdoor event where people don’t have to be close together, but gives them something fun to do,” said Robin Poole of Latrobe, who founded Latrobe Rocks four years ago.
Poole is an administrator of the Facebook page which has more than 2,600 members. She said event organizers will hide the fall-themed rocks early Saturday morning so that participants can search for them throughout the day.
“It’s a come-as-you-please type of thing,” Poole said. “We are just hoping that throughout the day everybody gets to enjoy it a little bit...whenever it’s convenient for them.”
Rocks that glow in the dark or that have been painted with pumpkins, ghosts or even candy corn are just a few examples of the many rocks that will hidden Saturday morning in the trees, playground, pavilion or parking lot — just not in the grass to protect lawn mowers.
“We’d like to hide the rocks early in the morning Saturday, and that way the remainder of the day, anybody that’s interested in finding the rocks can go out and find them,” Poole said. “Anybody can participate anyway they’d like to.”
Latrobe Rocks member Kathy Keltz came up with the idea to hold a fall-themed rock hunt. The group is recommended that participants wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Poole said Keltz likely painted more than a hundred rocks for Saturday’s event, and that she and her granddaughters, Gracie and Abby, also painted rocks.
On a trip to Erie about four years ago, Poole and her family were first introduced to the world of painted rocks.
“While we were up there, we kept finding all these painted rocks, and the kids were having so much fun with it,” Poole said. “We were in the car driving home, and my daughter (Amanda) and I were talking and I said, ‘We should try to start something like this in Latrobe, because everybody had so much fun with it and enjoyed it.’”
They quickly started painting rocks back home and started spreading the word about the newly-formed Latrobe Rocks group on Facebook. Poole’s family started inviting people they knew to the group, who in turn began invited their own friends and family.
The group typically paints on the back of the rocks something like, “Post on Facebook — Latrobe Rocks.”
“They’ve been all over the United States,” Poole said. “They’ll find them in Latrobe and take them to other states, even Canada. Everybody just seems to have fun with it, and it seems to keep growing every year.”
