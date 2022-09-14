City council announced earlier this week that the Latrobe fall paving project begins Sept. 14 and will continue through Sept. 28 during the hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Milling will get underway at 7 a.m. Sept. 14 on Jefferson Street and paving will follow. Please do not park on the milling or paving streets during these hours until the street is completed.
The schedule of streets is as follows:
- Jefferson Street from Minehan Avenue to Gertrude Street;
- Laveen Street Alley from West Harrison Avenue to Laveen Street;
- Lincoln Avenue from Princeton Street to James Street;
- Lincoln Avenue intersection between the crosswalks;
- Dailey Avenue from James Street to Cedar Street;
- Fairmont Street from the mid-800 block to the mid-900 block;
- Arlington Avenue;
- Sylvan Avenue;
- Main Street from Lincoln Avenue to Raymond Avenue;
- Brinker Street from Lincoln Avenue to Raymond Avenue;
- Spring Street from Ligonier Street to Sylvan Avenue, and
- Taft Street and Alley from 2nd Avenue to West Tacoma Avenue.
Elected officials on Monday also addressed the next steps to be taken following the retirement of John Sleasman, who served as Latrobe’s police chief.
Council passed a resolution appointing Robert Derk, currently a sergeant with the department, as the officer-in-charge and acting police chief.
Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels thanked Derk for his contributions thus far during the department’s transition period.
“The transition so far has gone very smoothly,” Derk said. “The department before I took over was very well run. There’s been no hiccups and the officers we have in our department, they’re all very good. They’ve made everything run very smoothly and transitioned very smoothly so far.”
Derk discussed the department’s recent acquisition of a Ford police utility vehicle from Meegan Ford under the COSTARS program.
COSTARS is the state’s “cooperative purchasing program and serves as a conduit through which registered and eligible local public procurement units and state-affiliated entities are able to leverage contracts established by the Department of General Services to cost-effectively and efficiently identify suppliers with whom to do business,” according to the DGS website.
“The new car that was ordered is at Blackout Tinting,” Derk said. “They’re installing all the emergency equipment that we need on it, the lights, decals, and that should be a couple of weeks and then we’ll have that in service. That’s replacing a much older car that we have that isn’t running the best right now.”
Derk and members of council also engaged in discussion regarding the need for wage increases for “special police who conduct traffic control and pedestrian crossing” at Latrobe Elementary School.
“We’re understaffed for that and we need at least two, but three would actually be better for us out there,” Derk said. “With that, the problem that we’re having is finding people to work that. It’s low pay and low hours.”
The positions currently pay roughly $9.75 an hour, however, they’re only clocking 90 minutes a day.
“They’re splitting their day up, 45 minutes in the morning, 45 minutes in the afternoon for $9.75 an hour,” Derk said.
Derk reported having discussions with Michael Porembka, superintendent of schools at the Greater Latrobe School District, concerning the possibility of increasing the pay rate.
“They were willing to bump that up, and the city pays half of that hourly wage for the special police and the school district pays the other half,” Derk said. “In speaking with superintendent Porembka, they’re willing to go to $12.50 an hour. That’d be for the 2022-23 school year, then for 2023-24, they’re willing to move that to $15 an hour, which would be a $7.50 per hour contribution from the city and school district.
“I think that would help us out a lot in getting new people to apply. It’s been a difficult thing finding people to work for that right now.”
Derk also informed council of the department’s efforts to keep students safe at Latrobe Elementary School as the first day of instruction was Aug. 29. The school zone hours are 8-9 a.m. and 3-4 p.m.
“We were able to reprogram all the school crossing signals, they’re all running correctly,” Derk said. “Officers on duty are directing traffic out there so we have them slowing vehicles down. There hasn’t been much of an issue out there but there are a few who come through pretty fast and they’re getting stopped.
“Other than that, it’s been running pretty smoothly at the school with the traffic and pedestrians.”
Latrobe Fire Chief John Brasile recounted a “very busy August” to city council during his report.
“We had three fires in two and a half weeks which is very uncommon in town,” Brasile said. “It’s rare activity to have that many in a short timespan.
“We had quick knockdowns on all of them and minimal damage, probably less than 50%.”
He also discussed a motorcycle crash Aug. 28 in which the rider survived a roughly 35-foot drop to the embankment along Loyalhanna Creek in Latrobe.
“There was a very bad accident on the bridge and we had a high-angle rescue,” Brasile said. “It was very bad but the gentleman involved is still alive because of the fast action of all the entities involved there. It was unbelievable… one foot either way and he hits rock. Everything went textbook and I hope September doesn’t start like August does.”
Brasile also reminded council he provides smoke detectors free of charge to residents through the fire department and also changes batteries.
Additionally, council approved the resignation of John Greiner, who serves as the city’s solicitor. Greiner will be replaced by Lee Demosky, who also serves as solicitor for the Latrobe Municipal Authority.
Greiner acknowledged Bartels, council and city staff for their cooperation during his tenure as solicitor.
“It’s been a pleasure working with and for all of you, and certainly the city of Latrobe,” Greiner said. “I wish all of you the best and I think you’re all doing a great job here.”
Bartels said elected officials have been “very fortunate” to have Greiner’s legal expertise.
“We’re very grateful that you came on and stayed as long as you did,” Bartels said.
Latrobe City Council is next scheduled to convene 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26 in council chambers.
