On Wednesday, Nov. 2, downtown Latrobe welcomes pie-lovers of all ages to shop and sample pie in their final and most anticipated Shop Hop Night of the year – the Fall Fest Pie Walk.
Beginning at 4 p.m., participants can begin sampling more than 10 different flavors of pie baked by Latrobe’s Aroma Italiano at participating merchant locations while shopping locally and supporting Latrobe’s small businesses. The evening will conclude at 7 p.m.
This year’s participating merchants and pie flavors include:
- Eclectique — strawberry
- GLLV Visitors Center — pumpkin
- Green Goddess — Dutch apple
- Ground Zero Pittsburgh — peach
- Mangata Massage & Holistic Practices — cherry
- RKM Kitchen — apple
- Rose Style Shoppe — coconut
- Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats — chocolate
- The Paper Heart — cheesecake
- 512 Coffee & Ice Cream — lemon meringue
- Latrobe Art Center – pizza pie (by Scotty G’s Pizzeria)
Tickets to this annual, fan-favorite event are $5 and can be purchased online by visiting latrobepiewalk.eventbrite.com or by visiting the Latrobe Shop Hop Night’s Facebook page. All proceeds from this event support the ongoing, community-wide programming and events hosted by the downtown Latrobe merchants.
Upon arrival at the event, all ticket holders must check in at the Latrobe Shop Hop Night check-in station located inside the office space next door to the GLLV Regional Chamber of Commerce Visitor’s Center between 4 and 6 p.m. All ticket holders will receive a stamp indicating their participation. Walk-up, cash-only ticket purchases are welcome while supplies last.
“We could not be more thrilled for the return of our annual Fall Fest Pie Walk,” said Michael Tusay, executive director of Latrobe Art Center. “We had such a wonderful response from last year’s event participants and can’t wait to overwhelm their taste buds with an even larger quantity and selection of pies baked by Aroma Italiano this year. We are also so excited for the inclusion of our fun pie-in-the-face fundraiser and hope everyone has a good laugh and participates to benefit future Shop Hop Nights and programming in downtown Latrobe.”
In addition to sampling pies, event participants will also have the brand new opportunity to pie notable individuals from the Latrobe community in the face as an additional fundraising activity benefiting community-wide programming and contributing to the enhancement of future town-wide, merchant-led events. The highest bidder for each notable individual will “win” the opportunity to pie their respective individual in the face at the end of the event. Bidding will commence at the start of the event at the Shop Hop Night check-in station and come to a close at 6 p.m. Faces will be pied at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the downtown Latrobe parklet located at the corner of Main and Ligonier streets.
For additional information on the Latrobe Shop Hop Nights: Fall Fest Pie Walk, email the Latrobe Shop Hop Nights coordinating team at latrobeshophopnights@gmail.com or call Latrobe Art Center at 724-537-7011.
