On Wednesday, Nov. 2, downtown Latrobe welcomes pie-lovers of all ages to shop and sample pie in their final and most anticipated Shop Hop Night of the year – the Fall Fest Pie Walk.

Beginning at 4 p.m., participants can begin sampling more than 10 different flavors of pie baked by Latrobe’s Aroma Italiano at participating merchant locations while shopping locally and supporting Latrobe’s small businesses. The evening will conclude at 7 p.m.

