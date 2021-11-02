The final Shop-Hop Night of the year — the Fall Fest Pie Walk — will be held Wednesday, Nov. 3, in downtown Latrobe.
Beginning at 4 p.m., participants will be able to sample more than 10 different flavors of pie at participating merchant locations while shopping local and supporting Latrobe’s small businesses. The event will conclude at 7 p.m.
This year’s participating merchants and pie flavors include:
- Latrobe Art Center, bumbleberry pie;
- 512 Coffee & Ice Cream, coconut cream pie;
- Eclectique, cherry pie;
- Rose Style Shoppe, apple pie;
- Chicoras, pumpkin pie;
- H & S Furniture and Lampshades, cheesecake;
- Graydog Comics & Toys LLC, lemon meringue pie;
- Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, blueberry pie;
- Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats, chocolate pie;
- Blended & Brewed, peanut butter pie;
- Ground Zero Pittsburgh, peach pie;
- Masterspieces (located inside Latrobe Art Center), Dutch apple pie.
Tickets for the event are $5 each and can be purchased online by visiting https://latrobepiewalk.eventbrite.com or by visiting the Latrobe Shop Hop Nights Facebook page. All proceeds from the event support community-wide programming and events hosted by the downtown Latrobe Merchants.
“We are looking forward to getting back to our traditional pie walk style this year with having pie served at each location,” Latrobe Shop Hop Night founder and coordinator Emily Pasqualino said. “This fundraiser will allow us to further enhance our future Shop Hop nights.”
Upon arrival, all ticket holders must check in at the Latrobe Shop Hop Night booth located in the downtown Latrobe Parklet at the corner of Ligonier and Main streets from 3:30 to 6 p.m. All ticket holders will receive a stamp indicating their participation. Walk-up, cash-only ticket purchases are welcome.
For more information about the Fall Fest Pie Walk, email the Latrobe Shop Hop Nights coordinating team at latrobeshophopnights@gmail.com or call Latrobe Art Center at 724-537-7011.
