An early bird special on Thursday, Oct. 21, kicks off the three-day Fall and Christmas Sale at St. Emma Monastery in Hempfield Township.
Between 3 and 5 p.m., guests can get first dibs on rooms full of merchandise and also purchase the same foods (except the hot foods) that will also be available the next two days.
There’s a $5 admission for adults on Thursday, but none for Friday and Saturday, with both days open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be a 50% off sale on most items on Saturday.
The event is a reinvention of popular fundraisers that the Sisters of St. Benedict had to cancel or redesign because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of the annual flea market, when things started opening up again they scaled that down to smaller events and also held a food fair with comfort food. That is, Mother Mary Anne Noll said, “You could take it home and eat it in the comfort of your own home.”
The annual Christmas shop also had to be canceled last year.
Now this week’s event combines food and merchandise and the Christmas shop, and also a nod to autumn, Thanksgiving and even Easter-themed items.
The sign along the road calls it the “Fleas and Food” event, but the displays and quality of merchandise don’t look anything like a flea market. Rather, the items are all high quality and suitable for gifting or decking out a home for the holidays.
“Can you believe that people donate all these wonderful things?” Mother Mary Anne said on a tour of the lobby, dining and meeting rooms where volunteers have perfected the art of display.
There are several tables of pumpkins, scarecrows, turkeys and all kinds of decorations for autumn and Thanksgiving. Another table holds rabbits, spring and Easter items.
Christmas dominates in every space. There are ornaments, snowmen, countless Santa Claus figures, snow globes, music boxes, miniature village pieces, and decorations for shelves, walls and on the tree. Plus there are artificial Christmas trees for sale, and several of them are fully decorated. One has a theme of red and gold ornaments.
One table has fancy bakeware for holiday cooking, like oven dishes, muffin tins, and character baking pans, for instance, one in the shape of Santa’s face. Another has fancy trays, bowls and serving ware for holiday dining and parties. Several tables are spread with jewelry and watches.
“If it exists, we probably have one of each,” Mother Mary Anne said about the variety of their offerings.
The basket raffles go way beyond baskets. Yes, there actual themed baskets of food or gifts, and each one includes either cash or a gift card. Then there are prizes that won’t fit in a basket. One collection has a full size nursery rocker/glider with matching gliding ottoman, plus lots of baby items and a large framed print of Santa with little children. Another is a three-tiered shelf with Christmas decorations. There’s also a tall figure of Santa Claus with some other decorations to go with it.
The sisters and volunteers put together a wall full of mystery boxes and bags priced from $5 to $30, with the contents guaranteed to be worth two or three times that amount. The $5 ones include bags marked for boys or girls.
“We also have mystery envelopes,” Mother Mary Anne said. “You put in any amount of money from $1 to $20, and if your envelope is pulled, you get back ten times that amount.”
Now for the food.
Hot items can be eaten on the patio or taken home. There’s pizza including their famous mushroom and spinach version, sweet banana peppers stuffed with sausage, pierogis, chili, hot dogs, hamburgers and haluski. For the freezer, volunteers made varieties of pasta sauces and 116 quarts of wedding soup.
Other volunteers made 200 loaves of pumpkin bread and cranberry bread, 80 loaves of zucchini bread and banana bread, cookies, fruit turnovers, and trays of festively decorated chocolate dipped pretzel sticks.
The fundraisers couldn’t happen without the army of dedicated volunteers.
“There are 12 volunteers from out of state who are coming to stay overnight,” Mother Mary Anne said. “How blessed we are, and that’s what makes everything so special. People come and say that they can see the love and the care here in everything we do. St. Benedict said we should treat the tools of the monastery as sacred vessels. Whatever we are doing, that’s our sacred vessel at the moment and we treat it with that kind of reverence. This is something much bigger than us. Our volunteers have caught all of what St. Benedict said about welcoming guests as Christ.”
Guests can also visit the two chapels and the shrines on the monastery grounds. The Treasure Shoppe and gift and book store will be open, too.
“We’ll have a priest here for confessions from 1 to 3:30 on Friday and 11:30 to 2:30 on Saturday,” Mother Mary Anne said. “It’s something we offer that makes our event special. Who else would have such an interesting event?”
St. Emma Monastery is located at 1001 Harvey Ave. (Route 819) north of Greensburg. Info: stemma.org. Guests are asked to wear masks inside the buildings.
