Historic Hanna’s Town, 809 Forbes Trail Road, north of Greensburg, is set to host Fall Family Day Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is free for Westmoreland Historical Society members; $8 adults, $6 children and seniors, free for children 5 and under.
Join them at Historic Hanna’s Town for a fun celebration of fall and the Halloween season with historic demonstrations and outdoor activities.
Members of Proctor’s Militia, I.B.W.C.P., will be encamped at Historic Hanna’s Town and sharing the history of the Westmoreland County militia, established at Hanna’s Town in 1775, and life for settlers on the Pennsylvania frontier. Additionally, the Loyalhanna Spinners will present historic textile-making demonstrations, and the blacksmith shop will be open for demonstrations.
Children and families can enjoy trick-or-treating at all the different locations, as well as fall crafts, candle making, toys and games, and a Halloween themed scavenger hunt. Organizers encourage dressing up in costume for trick-or-treating around the historic site. Take a self-guided walk along the trail and learn the traditions of Halloween. Enjoy the fun of a hayride around the field by the reconstructed fort for an additional suggested donation of $5 a family or $2 a person. Hayrides will be available from noon to 6 p.m.
Proctor’s Militia will demonstrate 18th-century military drills tentatively at 1 p.m. (weather depending). Following the drills around 1:30 p.m., follow Lisa Hays, executive director, on a guided walk up to the cemeteries on the hill. Learn about the families who settled the property after the destruction of Hanna’s Town and the history of how cemeteries have changed over time.
The Westmoreland History Shop will feature seasonal décor, local history books for adults and children, 18th-century inspired toys and games, historically inspired home décor, handmade ceramics and jewelry, and Hanna’s Town themed keepsakes.
Tentative schedule
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.: all-day activities including living history demonstrations, crafts, self-guided history walk, exhibit gallery and more.
Noon — 6 p.m.: hayrides
1 p.m.: demonstration of 18th-century military drills by Proctor’s Militia
1:30 p.m.: guided walk to the small cemeteries on the hill
For up-to-date event schedule visit westmorelandhistory.org/events/fall-family-day-2022/.
The program includes admission to “Penn’s Woods: Plenty for the Use of Man,” the current exhibit at the Westmoreland History Education Center.
Historic Hanna’s Town is also scheduled to present an evening program, Jack-o’-Lantern Tours, Friday, Oct. 28, Saturday, Oct. 29. Tours start at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Program fee is $12 per person, and $10 for Westmoreland Historical Society members.
Space is limited, advance reservations required; please call 724-836-1800 ext. 210.
Have fun with fears and folklore of the 18th century on this special candlelit tour of Historic Hanna’s Town. Learn about superstitions of Westmoreland County’s Scots-Irish settlers regarding the Celtic new year, Samhain, or Hallowe’en. Samhain meant “summer’s end” and was a time of reflection and preparation for the long, hard winter. The New Year was celebrated from sundown on Oct. 31 through Nov. 1.
Many early settlers in western Pennsylvania were devout Christians, most belonging to different branches of the Presbyterian church. However, many of these backcountry residents were still rooted in the ‘old ways,’ when folklore, magic and the belief in witchcraft were embedded in their culture. This is not a ghost tour, but in the flickering candlelight, you may see shadows of things that once were, and hear echoes from the past.
The Westmoreland History Shop will also be open during the event.
For more information about the tours visit westmorelandhistory.org/events/jack-o-lantern-tours-2022/.
Historic Hanna’s Town preserves and interprets the history of the first Westmoreland County seat of government, established in 1773. The historic site, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is collaboratively maintained by the Westmoreland Historical Society and Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation.
