Faith Forward Ministries will host a meet and greet event with 39th Senatorial District candidate Tay Waltenbaugh from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Faith Forward headquarters, 338 Main St. Latrobe.
Waltenbaugh, a Democrat from Hempfield Township, retired in 2019 after 29 years as head of Westmoreland Community Action.
He plans to challenge Republican state Sen. Kim Ward, a three-term incumbent, for the district’s Senate seat.
“After 39 years of working in human services and working to improve our county and communities, I know the issues we face daily, we have infrastructure needs, blight, population loss and workforce needs, to name a few,” Waltenbaugh said in a news release. “My background leads me to assist our communities in a different leadership position, that of state senator of the 39th district.”
Waltenbaugh’s key issues include social and criminal justice reform, education, healthcare, job creation and the economy, taxes, veterans support and environmental preservation.
For any questions about the meet and greet, call 724-539-7900.
