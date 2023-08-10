When Cindy Brown heard the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Company was looking to obtain a Westmoreland County flag to join its growing collection, she was ready to help.
The fire department has been “near and dear” to her heart since she was a little girl, back when her father was a member. He worked with the Fairfield department for 40 years.
Brown, who serves on the Ligonier Valley School District board of directors and works with the Pennsylvania Republican Committee, said she reached out to county members for a flag.
The Westmoreland County flag came to the department through Brown as the county celebrates its 250th anniversary.
The Fairfield VFC has been a part of that history for the past 69 years – it was chartered in 1954.
Back then, some of the founding members had put their own homes up for collateral to get the station built. Today, the department has a new station after a fire destroyed its previous building in 2009.
The department began collecting flags to hang around the building as a way to boost morale and as a reminder of the communities the volunteers serve, said Ron Conrad, the department’s president.
“We wanted to have the flags because they watch over us a bit,” Conrad said. “It’s a good feeling.”
Conrad has been a member for 50 years and served as president for the past 12.
Fairfield sits only a few miles from the county line. The Westmoreland County flag is also another sign of support from a county that has continued to assist the department, Conrad said.
“We have always had the backing and support from the county commissioners,” Conrad said.
The department has received six flags so far, including the United States flag and a POW/MIA flag from American Legion Post 267 in Ligonier. The fire department has also received a Pennsylvania state flag from state Rep. Leslie Rossi (R-59).
Rossi attended the flag presentation with Brown on Aug. 2 at the Fairfield VFC. Both Rossi and Brown thanked the volunteer firefighters for their commitment to their community.
“Not only do you go out and do the things when the fire alarms go off, but you spend all those hours earning the money to be able to do it,” Brown said.
The department holds a number of fundraisers throughout the year to help purchase new equipment and maintain what it has. It also has opened itself up to social members. The Fairfield VFC has a total of 75 members, with 25 serving as active firefighters.
Dale Jones, vice president, said the department receives so much help from the community that it tries to give back as much as possible.
Upcoming events include a basket raffle Sept. 17 and the department’s fall gun bash Oct. 21. Anyone interested in tickets should stop by the fire hall at 5414 Route 711 in New Florence. The Fairfield VFC can also be found on Facebook at Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Company #1.
Joe Wells can be reached at jwells@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.