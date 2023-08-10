Fairfield VFC receives Westmoreland County flag

Cindy Brown and state Rep. Leslie Rossi (R-59) present a Westmoreland County flag to the members of the Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Company on Aug. 2. The flag will be the sixth one added to the fire company’s collection.

 PHOTO BY JOE WELLS

When Cindy Brown heard the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Company was looking to obtain a Westmoreland County flag to join its growing collection, she was ready to help.

The fire department has been “near and dear” to her heart since she was a little girl, back when her father was a member. He worked with the Fairfield department for 40 years.

Joe Wells can be reached at jwells@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 30.

