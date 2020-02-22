It took a while but a new fire and social hall has risen from the ashes at the Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Company after a blaze destroyed the previous structure in October 2009.
Completion of a new six-bay garage marked the end of a decade-long rebuilding project as contractors wrapped up construction at the end of 2019. A new social hall called “The Community Room” was completed in 2016, fire chief Kevin Stiffler says.
More than 10 years of setbacks, planning and countless volunteer hours makes Stiffler proud to say the project is finally complete.
“It’s been 10 years and to finally see the realization of the completed building ... the amount of hours that everybody put in and this whole group (of volunteers) staying together was crazy,” Stiffler said.
The new 14,000-square-foot building can house six trucks and is equipped with a communications center, bunker room, bathroom, showers and more. Meanwhile, the social hall can seat 300 and is suited to hold weddings, Christmas parties, birthday parties, business meetings, family reunions, fundraisers and more. It also has a commercial kitchen and a full bar with in-house catering offered by the fire company auxiliary.
The plain, white-walled social hall allows event organizers to get creative with decorations for various events. The decision for its design was part of a strategic business plan developed by the fire company in partnership with Westmoreland SCORE based at St. Vincent College.
“We wanted to make a facility that wasn’t just a fire hall with a banquet facility,” Stiffler said.
While the social hall’s plain features are geared toward hosting private events, the truck-bay garage was designed with the fire company’s 55 volunteer firefighters in mind.
“All the firemen got together and designed what was unique to be a fire station,” Stiffler said.
Deputy chief Jim Stiffler heavily contributed to the building’s design that represents what’s unique to Fairfield volunteer firefighters.
The six-bay garage is detailed with gold and red paint, with a large painting of the fire company’s logo on the wall completed by one of its members.
After the blaze destroyed the previous structure in 2009, initial construction costs were estimated at $1.7 million, with the company’s insurance agency providing $1.2 million. According to Stiffler, the fire company thought it could come up with the additional $500,000 through a loan and community and foundation donations, so that the project could be completed in two years.
However, the contractor the fire company initially hired — which Stiffler did not name — said an additional $700,000 was needed to complete construction, which put the total cost at $2.4 million. The announcement left the fire company with just the shell of the truck-bay garage ... and many decisions to be made.
In the meantime, the fire company’s insurance agency built them a temporary three-bay heated garage. The shell was left untouched for two years, Stiffler says.
The fire company never ceased operations throughout the entire period of reconstruction.
In 2012, a capital campaign committee was formed with the goal of raising the needed funds to complete the project. Through its efforts the committee’s plan allowed the fire company to hire a new contractor to begin construction of the social hall.
Major funding to complete the project was provided by the Richard King Mellon Foundation, Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation, Allegheny Foundation and Ligonier Valley Endowment, among others. Roughly $850,000 was provided by these foundations, with community donations and fundraisers accounting for the rest.
Major Builders, Inc., a Johnstown-based general contractor, completed the social hall in 2016.
The fire company decided to first complete the social hall before the truck-bay garage so it could be more self-sufficient in its fundraising efforts. When the social hall opened Oct. 1, 2016, it enabled the fire company to begin hosting its own fundraisers in an effort to raise an additional $600,000 to complete the truck-bay garage. It took two years to reach that fundraising goal, Stiffler noted.
Final work on the truck-bay garage was completed at last year’s end by JS Matson Contracting, LLC based in Ligonier.
Each decision concerning the project was voted on by fire company members during various meetings. Stiffler says the cohesiveness of the group throughout the 10-year process was key in finishing the project.
“That’s what kept this fire department from collapsing,” he said.
The previous 8,000-square-foot station, built in 1972, had a three-bay garage and a social hall that could hold a group of 200. Stiffler said there were “no codes” when the previous hall was constructed, leaving it vulnerable to severe damage in the event of a fire.
The ruled-accidental fire occurred as an outside catering company was preparing for a wedding reception on Oct. 3, 2009. The blaze “ran the ceiling,” Stiffler said, causing the insurance company to label it a “total loss.”
Fortunately, no damage was done to the fire company’s five trucks.
As the story goes, fire company member Josh Shearman was driving by as the building caught fire. He noticed smoke coming from an “odd place,” Stiffler noted.
“Thank God he turned around,” Stiffler added.
Shearman, who didn’t have a key to the building at the time, broke through a window with a rock. That allowed firefighters arriving on scene to get to their trucks to start putting out the blaze.
“That would have been a nightmare,” Stiffler said in reference to saving the fire trucks. “I can’t imagine having to design new fire trucks.”
The Fairfield fire company, located at 5414 Route 711 in New Florence, is always seeking volunteer members. Stiffler stresses that volunteer positions are not limited to fighting fires such as fundraising, making meals or cleaning trucks.
The loss of Fairfield’s fire and social hall was a blow to the community, Stiffler says. The fire company has been serving the community since 1954.
“This was a major community hub. It still is now that we have this place back again,” he said.
“This is where local people get married and where people meet people. This is our hub and we think it’s a pretty cool deal for the northern end of the valley.”
