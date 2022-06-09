An F-18 Super Hornet tactical demonstration team has been added to the lineup of the 2022 Shop ’n Save Westmoreland Airshow, to be held June 11 and 12, 2022, at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
Also on board is an F-16 Viper Demonstration Team from Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina.
Other performers include a P-51 Mustang, the Jersey Jerks aerobatic team, Paul Daugherty, Erik Edgren and a number of static aircraft displays.
