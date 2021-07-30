Aside from a full slate of events at Legion-Keener Park on Saturday, Aug. 21, the Great American Banana Split Celebration is expanding the festivities into downtown Latrobe from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.
The downtown celebration will give visitors the opportunity to participate in the “Banana Split Open” and play a game of mini golf at participating downtown Latrobe merchant locations for the opportunity to win valuable prizes. Visitors will also enjoy a children’s comedy and magic show with Steve Haberman in the Adams Memorial Library Courtyard at 11 a.m. followed by Tracy Lynn’s Song and Dance Show at 1 p.m.
Additional children’s activities include arts and crafts by Latrobe Art Center in the former Dollar General Building on Ligonier Street, street performers including balloonists and a stilt walker, and music by DJ-Shark in the downtown Latrobe parklet.
Latrobe Valley Dairy will also be offering banana splits. Additional food vendors will also be present throughout the downtown Latrobe area, and all participating merchants will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Additional information on the Downtown Banana Split Celebration and a full schedule of activities can be found at latrobeartcenter.org/events-all/2021-downtown-banana or BananaSplitFest.com.
Following these daytime family activities, adults can toast the Great American Banana Split Celebration and end their evening in style at Latrobe Art Center’s Yellow Tie Gala. The Gala will transform the 800 block of Ligonier Street into an open-air dining room and dance floor with entertainment provided by Neon Swing X-perience. The evening will feature hot and cold appetizers from Ricolita’s Café as well as a signature Banana Split Cocktail and other beverages. Reservations are required by Friday, Aug. 13.
For more information and to purchase tickets, call 724-537-7011 or latrobeartcenter.org/events-all/2021-yellow-tie-gala.
For more information on all of the festivities throughout the weekend, visit BananaSplitFest.com.
