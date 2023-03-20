The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Indus Travel, is offering an 11-day, nine-night trip to Greece and the islands of Mykonos and Santorini, departing from Pittsburgh International Airport Oct. 1 and returning Oct. 11.

The “Explore Dazzling Greece” itinerary includes overnight stays in Athens, Kalabaka, Mykonos and Santorini, with an optional half-day tour to Delos for an additional fee. Other trip highlights include:

