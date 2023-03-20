The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Indus Travel, is offering an 11-day, nine-night trip to Greece and the islands of Mykonos and Santorini, departing from Pittsburgh International Airport Oct. 1 and returning Oct. 11.
The “Explore Dazzling Greece” itinerary includes overnight stays in Athens, Kalabaka, Mykonos and Santorini, with an optional half-day tour to Delos for an additional fee. Other trip highlights include:
- Athens — visit Hadrian’s Arch, the Acropolis and the Panathenaic Stadium.
- Delphi — explore one of Greece’s most important archaeological sites.
- Meteora — discover the beautiful rock formations at this UNESCO World Heritage Site.
- Mykonos — try traditional Greek dishes at one of the island’s many tavernas.
- Santorini — see the volcano, caldera villages, and Red and White Beaches.
“Our trip to Greece will be the Chamber’s fourth tour with Indus Travel,” said Briana Tomack, president and CEO of the GLLV Chamber. “What I enjoy most about these trips is having a local guide with us to share the history, explain the culture, and navigate through each of the places we visit. We see and do so much on these tours, so being accompanied by someone who knows the country is truly invaluable.”
The special price of $2,999 per person is nearly all-inclusive, covering all airfare, accommodations, daily breakfast, one special dinner, ferry tickets, sightseeing and entrance fees, and transportation throughout the trip in air-conditioned, chauffeur-driven vehicles. Single accommodations can be arranged for an additional fee of $675.
The Chamber will host a free webinar to answer questions and explain specifics of the tour, the destination and the itinerary 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21.
An initial deposit is required to book the trip. Final payment must be made by June 23.
