Imagine iron glowing, water sizzling, and the sound of multiple blacksmiths striking their anvils all at once, making a resounding ringing in the air. If you can, then “Hammer-In: A Blacksmith Event” on July 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. is for you.
There will be 25 or so soot-covered smithies from Compass Inn Museum and the Pittsburgh Area Artists Blacksmith Association demonstrating their craft throughout the historic grounds. Alongside the demonstrations of traditional blacksmithing, many different types of blacksmithing and metalwork will be on display for visitors.
The goal of this event is to give an experience to visitors of all ages that shows them the value of blacksmithing as a part of history, as an art, and as still-living craft and trade. “Compass Inn Museum has a close tie with the blacksmithing trade due to the role blacksmiths played in communities historically. We are proud to continue working with present-day local blacksmiths through our annual Hammer-In event to help foster interest and sentiment in the age-old art,” said Theresa Gay Rohall, executive director of Ligonier Valley Historical Society and Compass Inn Museum.
General admission is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors (62+) and $8 for youth (6-18). Admission is free for children 5 years old and younger, active military, and historical society members.Tickets can be purchased on-site on the day of the event.
