Lance Appleby endures the hot temperatures of the forge at Compass Inn Museum.

 FILE PHOTO BY TARA EWANITS

Imagine iron glowing, water sizzling, and the sound of multiple blacksmiths striking their anvils all at once, making a resounding ringing in the air. If you can, then “Hammer-In: A Blacksmith Event” on July 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. is for you.

There will be 25 or so soot-covered smithies from Compass Inn Museum and the Pittsburgh Area Artists Blacksmith Association demonstrating their craft throughout the historic grounds. Alongside the demonstrations of traditional blacksmithing, many different types of blacksmithing and metalwork will be on display for visitors.

