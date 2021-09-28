Bob Kendra was 5 years old when his parents bought him a toy tool kit that was meant for an 8- to 10-year-old. He became so proficient with it that he cut off part of the dining room table.
Oops.
Fortunately, they didn’t discourage him. He advanced to taking apart wooden orange crates, saving the nails and building something else.
He was about 7 or 8 when contractors came to his parents’ home to do some work and saw the things that he’d made.
“They told my dad, ‘Don’t let him play with children’s toys. Buy him some adult tools,’” Kendra said. “My father did just that. He bought me a hammer and a drill. For my 10th birthday, he bought me a toolbox with adult tools, and I still have and use some of them today.”
That interest didn’t inspire Kendra, 88, of Hempfield Township to become a carpenter. Yes, he kept on building things and working on projects. But he became an engineer and eventually worked at various positions at Kennametal for 42 years before he retired.
His early interest in tools led him in another direction, in addition to his woodworking hobby. He started collecting antique tools 62 years ago but, he noted, “I’m not a collector of tools. I collect history.”
Kendra has about 15,000 pieces in his collection that goes back a couple of centuries. Many of them are currently in an exhibit that he curated, “Penn’s Woods: Plenty For The Use of Man,” on display in the Westmoreland History Education Center at Historic Hanna’s Town (the Westmoreland County Historical Society) in Hempfield, where he and his wife Arlene are longtime members. It will be on display through late 2022.
“I’m interested in all aspects of tools and trades, for instance, cabinet makers, coopers who made barrels, and lumbermen who cut down the trees,” he said.
He started collecting in 1959 when he found several wood planes in antique shops in Lancaster.
“I was hooked,” he said. “Many of our vacations were planned around going to antique shows, flea markets and shops. I just got really involved with collecting and going to seminars about antique tools.”
Kendra joined Early American Industries, Mid-West Tool Collectors and several other organizations. He has stories to go with just about everything he has.
“Wood planes are the most common tools, particularly molding planes made out of wood,” he said. “It’s standard procedure that they’re signed by their makers, and they started doing that around 1600 in England.”
Planes were primarily manufactured in England up to around 1760. American makers signed their wood planes, too, and Francis Nicholson was the first reported American to make them.
“His slave, an apprentice name Chelar, taught Nicholson how to make planes and now Chelar’s planes are worth a lot of money,” Kendra said. “A few years ago one of his fancy planes sold at auction for $114,000. I was there, but no, I didn’t bid on it. There are some tool collectors with deep pockets and price doesn’t matter to them if they see something they want. They’ll always try to get a complete collection of something, and they might want to get every plane or saw made.”
Kendra said that he’s fascinated with the furniture and other items, like detailed molding, that people were able to make 200 years ago with unsophisticated tools.
“A lot of them made their own tools for themselves, and they had to be a jack of all trades,” he said. “They had to be very useful and creative.”
Craftsmen began with apprenticeships in their teens and often continued making things the way that they were taught. That’s why it’s sometimes difficult to determine if a piece was made by a craftsman or by his apprentice.
Some products required more than one craftsman. For instance, a wheelwright (“wright” translated from old English means “a shaper of wood”) would make a wheel out of wood, working from the center out. Then a blacksmith worked with the wheelwright to make an iron tire to protect the wood.
A woodworker would make a cabinet for a clock, and the clockmaker would put in the mechanical parts.
Kendra’s display has many different aspects of woodworking. There are tools for cutting down trees and preparing the wood, whether it was for building houses, making furniture or making other tools. There are many different kinds of planes and examples of what they would be used for, wheels of all sizes, and chests of tools and tables laid out with tools.
Craftsmen called coopers made different types of barrels, depending on whether they would be storing wet or dry products. Kendra has some of those on display.
The history of tools in the United States is part of the history of the country in many ways. They were necessary for people to build their homes and what they needed, and to become self-sustaining. Trade was affected when the colonies became independent, and industrialization changed the United States into a world power.
“Tools improved our standard of living,” Kendra said.
Since the exhibit focuses on the forests of the frontiers of Penn’s Woods and how their rich resources attracted settlers and investors, he is showing mostly tools that are relevant to woodworking. The rest of his collection, though, includes tools of other craftsmen — for instance, tinsmith and blacksmith trades, and tools used for bookbinding.
“I learn about history through tools, who used them and how they were made and what materials were used,” he said. “You can follow tools and their development through different periods.”
Kendra is passionate not only about his collection, but also about the stories that the tools tell. And he’s concerned, he said, that this knowledge is not being passed on.
“Young people today don’t have a clue about how things were done in the past and how we got to be the powerhouse that we are,” he said.
Historic Hanna’s Town is on Forbes Trail Road between Route 119 and Route 819. On Nov. 6, Kendra will present a program, “Tools and Trades That Built America.” For hours, admission and other information, visit westmorelandhistory.org.
