King Charles II in 1681 granted a charter to William Penn to establish a British colony in North America. He did that to pay off a debt that he owed to Penn’s father.
Penn called the area New Wales, then Sylvania because of all the forests. King Charles changed the name to Pennsylvania.
Penn, a Quaker, promoted the new colony as a place for religious freedom and opportunity. He recruited investors with his descriptions of “the natural produce of the country, of vegetables, trees, fruits, plants and flowers.” He named the fine trees that then covered about 90 percent of the land, and said that there is “plenty for the use of man.”
From his letter to the Free Society of Traders comes the title for the Westmoreland County Historical Society’s current exhibit at the visitors center at Hanna’s Town: “Penn’s Woods: Plenty for the Use of Man.”
The theme developed when the exhibit committee decided to focus on woodworking and the resources of Pennsylvania’s forests. Board member Bob Kendra of Hempfield offered to loan his extensive collection of antique tools for part of the displays.
“Bob is an avid lover of history and tools, and how tools built American,” said Joanna Moyar, the society’s collections manager. “Then we took that quote directly from William Penn who wanted to attract people to come here with their trades and of course, with their money to help build his colony and his dream of having a very inclusive place not only for an investment, but as a good place for people to grow and prosper and live.”
The exhibit at the Hempfield Township site highlights the earliest examples of woods of the forests being used for housing, tools, fuel, protection (handles on firearms), transportation and everyday needs. Wood samples from the International Wood Collectors Society list the most common uses of each of the woods. For instance, rot-resistant American chestnut was useful for beams in homes and barns, furniture, posts and rails, shingles, and as lump charcoal for iron furnaces.
“Chestnuts were also an important food source for humans and wildlife in early America,” Moyar said.
Displays of Kendra’s tools show how they were used for creating other tools, furniture, barrels, kegs, wagons and wheels.
Other intricately made and decorated tools in a hallway display case illustrate how some tools were made to look attractive as well as useful.
Moyar put in significant research into woodworking from the past. She found one valuable resource in “A Panorama of Trades” written by Robert Hazen and published in Philadelphia in 1837.
“It’s a guide for young men looking for trades, and for parents to guide their children to find the best line of work for them,” she said.
Moyar also searched county business and tax records and estate sales for information about local woodworkers. She was able to locate some of their products that are on display.
A number of members of the Herwick family from Cumberland and York counties arrived to the area in 1800. Joseph made chairs and spinning wheels, and his brother William was a silversmith and clockmaker.
“Their homes and shops were located next to each other on North Main Street in Greensburg,” Moyar said. “Joseph married Martha Skiles and the couple had four children. The oldest son, William, was named for his uncle and apprenticed with him as a clockmaker.”
The display includes a large clock with the wooden case made by Joseph and the workings made by his brother. Moyar also found information about Joseph Herwick dying in deep debt in 1832. His property was sold at auction three years later.
Although there are no known pieces of Amzi Chapin’s woodworking in Westmoreland County, his life here is a fascinating story.
“Originally from Springfield, Massachusetts, Amzi was a singer and composer of sacred music with his brother Lucian,” Moyar said. “He supported himself as an itinerant cabinetmaker and singing teacher as he traveled to Connecticut, Virginia, North Carolina, Kentucky and then came to Westmoreland County.”
He married Hannah Power, the daughter of Presbyterian minister James Power of Mount Pleasant, and moved to Rostraver Township. Chapin produced furniture, taught singing and farmed for 30 years.
The Studebakers were German wagon makers who had shops in York County and Maryland. One of their members, Peter Studebaker, was a master wagon maker in this area. The family eventually established one of the early automobile plants in the state of Indiana. Studebaker initially settled in North Huntingdon in 1780.
Moyar also found information about James Butler, her paternal ancestor who started out as a blacksmith and eventually worked in wagon and carriage shops around Greensburg.
“We have his tools in a toolbox and two pictures of him in the exhibit,” Moyar said.
Another section features the history of woodworking at St. Vincent Archabbey in Unity Township where monks made furniture for the monastery and college classrooms, beams and pews for the basilica, and other furniture and construction on their property. The monks and lay craftsmen harvested trees from their farm on Chestnut Ridge and processed the lumber in their own sawmill.
There are additional pieces by contemporary woodworkers Paul Sirofchuck of Stahlstown and Matt Stein of Latrobe. Members of the Westmoreland Photographers Society loaned framed photos of trees and forests.
Woodlands now cover about 59% of Pennsylvania, and wood continues to be an important part of contemporary life. It has never gone out of style.
“Architect Frank Lloyd Wright said that wood is universally beautiful to man,” Moyar said. “He said that it is the most humanly intimate of all materials. The forests are probably one of the most beautiful features in Western Pennsylvania. We are called Pennsylvanians and we are people of the forests, and we have used those resources forever.”
The exhibit continues through October 2022 with related programs planned periodically. For information: westmorelandhistory.org
